Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,286
|$1,659
|Clean
|$528
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$378
|$815
|$1,051
|Rough
|$228
|$501
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta Trek 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$672
|$1,310
|$1,659
|Clean
|$588
|$1,150
|$1,456
|Average
|$421
|$830
|$1,051
|Rough
|$254
|$510
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$581
|$1,278
|$1,659
|Clean
|$509
|$1,122
|$1,456
|Average
|$364
|$810
|$1,051
|Rough
|$220
|$498
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,271
|$1,659
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,456
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$211
|$495
|$645
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Jetta Jazz 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,311
|$1,659
|Clean
|$592
|$1,151
|$1,456
|Average
|$424
|$831
|$1,051
|Rough
|$256
|$511
|$645