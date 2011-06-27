Estimated values
1991 Toyota Supra 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$8,219
|$10,521
|Clean
|$3,499
|$7,315
|$9,370
|Average
|$2,613
|$5,507
|$7,066
|Rough
|$1,727
|$3,700
|$4,763
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Supra Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,381
|$11,864
|$14,820
|Clean
|$5,664
|$10,559
|$13,197
|Average
|$4,230
|$7,950
|$9,953
|Rough
|$2,796
|$5,340
|$6,709