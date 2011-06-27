Used 1999 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Lots of Miles Keith , 04/30/2008 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Ford Taurus SE wagon in 2001 as a lease turn in. The car has never failed me. Only tires, brakes,fluids and filters have been replaced. The car bought with 29,000 miles on it for 11 grand, now has 208,000 miles on it. The tailgate is starting to rust. I hate the fact that Ford killed this car off. I would buy another one in a heartbeat, as a matter of fact, I am looking for a 2004 Sable now to replace my Taurus. The car does nothing exceptional, but everything well. It has never broken down, never been on a tow truck. The power locks have just quit on me, but for a car with 208,000 miles on it and no payment for three years, I say thank's very much, Ford Motor Co. Report Abuse

ppppeeeerrrrrffffeeeecccccttttttt jmo , 08/04/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Well at first I was somewhat hesitant to purchase this vehicle.But as a few people have said that the ride and the comfort was much nicer then I had expected. I just like to say that it is one smart buy. And I spent half the money I was expecting to spend.The Audio system is a little poor, but that is a quick fix. Other then that it has been a great car for camping, going to the beach as well just cruising.

OK Car for the Money emf , 03/23/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It is an okay car for the money we spent. We have had some repairs at 72,000. The biggest thing, and something we would have liked to know before we purchased the car, is that the Taurus has problems with the heater core and the heater going out. We're working on the second time of backflushing the heater core in order to avoid having to replace it. It is very expensive (and cold)! It is a comfortable, powerful, and roomy car - good for road trips, camping, and trips to the hardware store. A very nice back seat - for people and our large dog. I would recommend buying one, just know that there are some flaws associated with the Taurus Wagon.

Great for Home Depot Tamman , 05/25/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After having a Sable Wgn go 200,000 miles I bought this car used. With new shocks and tires, it runs and looks as good as new. DOHC engine is quick but noisy. Interior looks like it was designed by Rubbermaid and is sterile but comfortable. This is a spare car we use for around town and going to Home Depot. Better than a pickup or SUV. Costs less too!