Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,832
|$28,789
|$30,031
|Clean
|$27,471
|$28,421
|$29,631
|Average
|$26,750
|$27,686
|$28,831
|Rough
|$26,028
|$26,951
|$28,030
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,640
|$23,743
|$25,154
|Clean
|$22,346
|$23,440
|$24,819
|Average
|$21,759
|$22,834
|$24,149
|Rough
|$21,172
|$22,227
|$23,479
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,969
|$27,036
|$28,412
|Clean
|$25,632
|$26,691
|$28,033
|Average
|$24,959
|$26,001
|$27,276
|Rough
|$24,285
|$25,310
|$26,519
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,846
|$21,651
|$22,692
|Clean
|$20,576
|$21,375
|$22,389
|Average
|$20,035
|$20,822
|$21,784
|Rough
|$19,495
|$20,269
|$21,180
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,023
|$26,070
|$27,419
|Clean
|$24,698
|$25,737
|$27,054
|Average
|$24,049
|$25,072
|$26,323
|Rough
|$23,401
|$24,406
|$25,592
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,141
|$25,313
|$26,812
|Clean
|$23,828
|$24,990
|$26,455
|Average
|$23,202
|$24,343
|$25,740
|Rough
|$22,576
|$23,697
|$25,026