Used 1994 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Extremely Reliable if you know what to look for
I had three 94 taurus wagons altogether. Everyone of them were comfortable and reliable. They do have some consistent weaknesses. The first seems to be the ignition module. I had to replace everyone on each car at least once. The second is the body control computer. When this goes, you will think that the fuel pump has gone bad. Find out where it is and tap it for a temporary fix. The ignition module problem will manefest as unsteady speeds. Other than that, nothing but expected maintenance. I or my wife drove these cars well over 150k each. A couple of these cars now have over 250k. I wasn't that big on maintenance. I wish I could find another with low mileage.
Blown head gasket, etc.
1st year: Dealership ripped me off: water pump, fuel pump, 2 starters (defective parts), keyless entry DOA, various hoses and the coin holder is holding the previous owners pennies hostage. Dealership had it longer than I did the first month. 2nd year: Since then: replaced radiator, 1 starter, replaced 1 brake light, a/c died, radio is losing it too, blown head gasket and 2 other leaks, at least one of us has carbon monoxide poisening, tranny is leaking, 6 mn. old radiator leaking. Dealership has it now and for me to repair it will turn it upside down! Consumer reports did not say anything about a defective head gasket!
Love the Taurus
I do love my 94 Taurus, sure it had its problems, but being handy under the hood, I could fix it all. That's about the best thing about the car, easy to fix. Every sensor is easy to get to, the radiator went on it a few weeks ago and I changed it out easily, as well. As fo looks, the older, original Taurus is stately and a very attractive car.
1994 Taurus Wagon Review
This car is comfortable to ride in. It can accommodate up to 8 people with the foldout back seat. Things that tend to break are more unusual. Starter motor and ignition switch, window buttons,windshield wiper motor. We did have to have the engine replaced under warranty because of a drip from the oil compartment. I like the car and find that it is reliable. I'd buy the car again. I have to say I don't like the redesign as much.
Short range, poor shifting troublemaker
12 gallons of fuel and 20 mpg to make this the poorest range of any vehicle I have owned. These won't go over 50,000 mils on a transmission. While it is roomy and rides well, it is noisy and the poor fit of interior components makes for lots of squeaks and rattles. Buy it cheap, drive it hard, and sell it before it needs a transmission.
