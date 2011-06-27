Used 1991 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Low Cost Car 1991 Ford T , 06/26/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it at 99,000 miles. Since then, I've put 81,000 miles on it over 6 years. While some of my friends have spent over $50,000 to get new vehicles two or three times over the past six years and dealt with major mechanical problems on these new vehicles, I've only had to replace the water pump and pay for regular maintenance on the Taurus that cost only a fraction of their vehicles. Report Abuse

I Love My Taurus! TeresaK72 , 04/06/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had only good experiences with my used 1991 Taurus! I would recommend anyone to get one. Report Abuse

good car? i say no... anti-ford , 05/14/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this is a terrible used car. these cars no matter what engine you have in them are bound to die on you when it's least convenient. iv'e had to replace the transmission on mine three times and in the end, it caught on fire. i recommend staying away from these cars. the 3.8L engine is built sound, at least for me, but the transmissions aren't worth the cheap paint that covers the body. Report Abuse

Sweet car Jesusfreak9_10_86 , 08/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my neighbor and it had 75,000 miles on it. It has been an awsome car. The only bad thing is that the airconditioning goes out. it usually starts working after you turn it off for about 5 minutes. Other than that the car has great pickup and handeling. I highly recomend this car to anyone who is wanting a reliable cheap car. Report Abuse