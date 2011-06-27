Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Finally Ford SVT outdoes the '03-'04 Cobra!!
I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!
Ralph
Love My New Ride 2013 gt 500
Love it!!!
660 crank hp under warranty!!! Can't say enough. This car was hands down the best bang for my buck @ 56,000$$$ it clearly had the best power to dollar ratio I purchased mine "used"2000 miles. After driving a cts v coupe i made my decision the shelby!!grabbed a extended warranty through Ford and haven't looked back except in the rear view to clearly see whatever ever poor sob is trying to keep up..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT500
Related Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner