Used 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Shelby GT500
5.0
3 reviews
Finally Ford SVT outdoes the '03-'04 Cobra!!

2hottscott, 06/16/2012
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

I have owned 4 SVT Cobra's, this 2013 Shelby GT500 makes the 5th. And it surely makes the 8 long years I waited for Ford SVT to work their magic well worth it. Don't get me wrong, I've owned two '04 Cobra's while waiting. And have had a blast while waiting, still owning a '04 Mystichrome. I just can't seem to let the old girl go. Now to the 2013 GT500, where to start? The 2 settings of suspension you get with the Performance Package? The settings of steering input? "Sport" setting for me, I could go on all night. In short, SVT did it right on!!

Ralph

ralph0711, 06/08/2012
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

Love My New Ride 2013 gt 500

Love it!!!

Lou, 07/31/2016
2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

660 crank hp under warranty!!! Can't say enough. This car was hands down the best bang for my buck @ 56,000$$$ it clearly had the best power to dollar ratio I purchased mine "used"2000 miles. After driving a cts v coupe i made my decision the shelby!!grabbed a extended warranty through Ford and haven't looked back except in the rear view to clearly see whatever ever poor sob is trying to keep up..

Research Similar Vehicles