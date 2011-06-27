2020 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Awesome little truck! A Rochester Ford fan for life! , 04/20/2020 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I'm very impressed with the new Rangers! I've always had at least a half ton pickup over the years. When I bought a new Harley, I didn't want a big payment on a truck. The salesman asked, would you like a new Ranger. Initially I thought, too small. After test driving one I bought it! No regrets!! Plenty of power and comfort. Love the 6 ft. bed too. Honestly more than enough for what I need and I'm impressed with the towing ability! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unreliable Mark Carter , 05/12/2020 XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 13 of 21 people found this review helpful Just done 995 miles and i lost a cylinder....Ford recovery came out and said an injector has failed and my dealer not open so booked in for 29th May ! Want to get my money back but don't think that'll happen ! well worth 33 grand ! Thanks Ford for nothing i look forward to may years of happy breakdowns. I didn't get it from this dealer so it's no reflection on edmunds but be warned ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value