2020 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
Awesome little truck!

A Rochester Ford fan for life!, 04/20/2020
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

I'm very impressed with the new Rangers! I've always had at least a half ton pickup over the years. When I bought a new Harley, I didn't want a big payment on a truck. The salesman asked, would you like a new Ranger. Initially I thought, too small. After test driving one I bought it! No regrets!! Plenty of power and comfort. Love the 6 ft. bed too. Honestly more than enough for what I need and I'm impressed with the towing ability!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Unreliable

Mark Carter, 05/12/2020
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
13 of 21 people found this review helpful

Just done 995 miles and i lost a cylinder....Ford recovery came out and said an injector has failed and my dealer not open so booked in for 29th May ! Want to get my money back but don't think that'll happen ! well worth 33 grand ! Thanks Ford for nothing i look forward to may years of happy breakdowns. I didn't get it from this dealer so it's no reflection on edmunds but be warned !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Ford rocks

Korben Adams, 03/30/2020
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
3 of 14 people found this review helpful

Ford has something that greater than the other name brand trucks and that is performance. And I want to point out another thing about ford they had the first muscle car to ever beat a exotic car which is Ferrari. That’s why I would stick with ford

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
