Used 2007 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

One of the best ever owned Clarence Heemstra , 01/08/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Solid reliable transportation, bought used 9k miles, 6 years ago, now 55K, routine maintenance ONLY cost to date, mileage averages 26 miles per gallon, not as good as wife's Prius but for a pickup great!. Am 79 years old have owned 4 or 5 new cars pluS many used including many beaters in my time over a lifetime of driving, this is by far the best ever!!!! Set of wheels ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fuel Efficient Ranger Does the Job! ranger rick , 09/19/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Ok i admit it I love big trucks. In fact I almost bought a Sierra work truck for $11,900 this summer but couldn't get past the 17 mpg I'd be getting. So I went to the Ford Dealer and looked at the Rangers. I bought an XLT long bed 4 cylinder 5 speed model and it's been great. Great on gas, great on performance and great on usefulness. The 2.3 liter motor is torqued down well and the size of the bed for a compact truck is great. A real 7 foot long bed tops Toyota and Chevy. The exterior of the Ranger is a timeless well executed design. It is a truck so you do feel bumps, however tooling around town getting 28 mpg is fine with me. The inside is nothing new but there has been some updates. Report Abuse

Tacoma to Ranger jrob , 09/30/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I am sure I'm one of the select few who have "traded down" from a 2006 Tacoma to a 2007 Ranger. My brief 2.7 5M SR5 Taco experience included two trips to the dealer for a bad rear end (in which the whole "pumpkin" was replaced) and two trips for a clutch/shift problem that wasn't resolved. The Tacoma is vastly over-rated. My 4x4 was bone jarring on the road, had no torque, shifted like a bucket of bolts, and got just 20-21 mpg. But so much for Yota bashing. My 2.3L XLT gets GREAT mileage (31 mph), shifts smoothly, and has enough power to get up about any hill without downshifting. Yep, the platform is dated, but it still looks good, works hard and is really worth what you pay. Report Abuse

Great small truck Brian , 12/26/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this small truck. My first tank of gas got 31mpg. My second tank got 34mpg. With a $14,100 drive out price it's a great deal. Report Abuse