Used 2001 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Never getting rid of it!!! xelaciraptor , 08/23/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this Ranger two and a half years ago with 146000 miles on it. Now it has 162000 miles on it and it still hasn't had any major or even moderate problems it's entire life. The acceleration on the vehicle is outstanding with the 4.0L and it feels like I have a V8. The only lacking thing on the vehicle is the lack of room for people in the back and also the comfort of the back seats.

Great used truck Captain , 09/12/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful It's a great truck. I paid less than 6500 for it and am very satisfied. Only problem to date is a airbag warning light. Right doors rattled a bit but tightening them resolved. Great styling, great looks. I would recommend it to anyone.

2001 Ford Ranger 4x4 SuperCab 2001 Ranger , 08/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased vehicle new, had virtually no problems until 115K miles. In last 8 months, I have had to replace the fuel pump, cost $700 w/Labor, and both front wheel bearings about 3 months apart, cost $450 each w/labor. Had to buy a complete assembly just to replace the wheel bearings. So much for Ford's "better ideas". Gas mileage is crappy, averages 15-17 mpg in daily commutes. Although it has gotten 21 mpg on trips, with a bed cover in place. A 4.0 litre engine in a mid-sized truck should get better mileage. A neighbor had a 1980 full- sized model F-100, with a 4th gear o/d manual tranny that got 29 mpg on the highway. Now the transmission at nearly 119K is giving signs of needing a rebuild.

Good for a first truck ii_jasons_ii , 07/05/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Received this truck for my 16th birthday. Outside looks stylish but the inside is cramp and uncomfortable. I can't drive over 70mph because the cab starts to shake. Trade-in is low.