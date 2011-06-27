Used 1998 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1998 Ford Ranger 4x4 good truck , 04/28/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Has been a good truck. Have not had any problems engine wise or with the transmisson. Body and paint have held up really well. 3.0 v6 is under powered for the truck. Report Abuse

yeah I got one fordward , 05/13/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful well actually mine is XLT RWD Automatic. I have 162,500 miles on a 1998. Had ball joints put on, 2 thermostats, 3 sepentine belts, distributor synchronizer, 3 sets of plugs and wires, air throttle control valve, , it,s been in two wrecks, replaced 3 windshields, replaced front rotors, rear drums, AC leaks tried to repair, have to recharge Freon every two years, 4 sets or tires, 3 batteries, ReplacedFuel pump(in gas tank), replaced Catalytic Converter,I average about $1000 a year in repairs on the truck. But it's still going strong after 15 years. (knock on wood) Paid $18000(new) for it in 1998. But it's worth about $30000 to me ha ha.

Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 Starman1950 , 02/19/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. EXCEPTION--- front brakes. Right front brake has had serious mechanical problems for the 2nd time now...#1 warranty #2 will be out of pocket. I will be no doubt replacing the rotor, pads and God knows what else.

I like it like that Cobalt Blue , 09/18/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the truck in February (2008) from a private seller -- only 65000 miles. It has 16-inch wheels, a 3.73 rear-end, 4 liter V6, and 5-speed manual. I don't drive it all the time, but in driving it back and forth to work it's been getting 22 mpg, average. I've gotten as high as 24 mpg. The drive to work is 20 miles one-way. Part is through town and part is open highway. The AC quit working after operating oddly about a month after I got the truck. I still need to have checked. The truck has good power, but I wouldn't want to tow much with it, because if feels like its geared pretty "tall". I really am satisfied with it. The bed is small, but what do you expect with a short-bed?