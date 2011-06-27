  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1998 Ford Ranger 4x4

good truck, 04/28/2008
Has been a good truck. Have not had any problems engine wise or with the transmisson. Body and paint have held up really well. 3.0 v6 is under powered for the truck.

yeah I got one

fordward, 05/13/2013
well actually mine is XLT RWD Automatic. I have 162,500 miles on a 1998. Had ball joints put on, 2 thermostats, 3 sepentine belts, distributor synchronizer, 3 sets of plugs and wires, air throttle control valve, , it,s been in two wrecks, replaced 3 windshields, replaced front rotors, rear drums, AC leaks tried to repair, have to recharge Freon every two years, 4 sets or tires, 3 batteries, ReplacedFuel pump(in gas tank), replaced Catalytic Converter,I average about $1000 a year in repairs on the truck. But it's still going strong after 15 years. (knock on wood) Paid $18000(new) for it in 1998. But it's worth about $30000 to me ha ha.

Ford Ranger XLT 4x4

Starman1950, 02/19/2003
This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. EXCEPTION--- front brakes. Right front brake has had serious mechanical problems for the 2nd time now...#1 warranty #2 will be out of pocket. I will be no doubt replacing the rotor, pads and God knows what else.

I like it like that

Cobalt Blue, 09/18/2008
I bought the truck in February (2008) from a private seller -- only 65000 miles. It has 16-inch wheels, a 3.73 rear-end, 4 liter V6, and 5-speed manual. I don't drive it all the time, but in driving it back and forth to work it's been getting 22 mpg, average. I've gotten as high as 24 mpg. The drive to work is 20 miles one-way. Part is through town and part is open highway. The AC quit working after operating oddly about a month after I got the truck. I still need to have checked. The truck has good power, but I wouldn't want to tow much with it, because if feels like its geared pretty "tall". I really am satisfied with it. The bed is small, but what do you expect with a short-bed?

12 years old and going strong

Ian, 10/26/2010
I bought my '98 Ranger XLT used in 2002 with 55,000 miles on it at the time. Eight years late and 100,000 miles later, I have had very few problems. I've had to replace some belts and tend to general wear and tear issues, but nothing catastrophic. I average about 19.5 miles per gallon with 80% freeway driving. I always tell people I've had great luck with my ford, but then I knock on wood for good luck. *knock knock*

Research Similar Vehicles