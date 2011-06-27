  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

39 reviews
Reluctant to buy, Happy I did.

Brian, 04/09/2016
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
I almost didn't buy this truck, as it had a lot of miles on it. After a lengthy test drive, the truck felt solid, shifted nice, and drove very well, so I did buy. I've had it for some time now (a few months - actually it's my winter beater/rainy day driver), and it's just passed over 250,000 miles. The 2.3 liter engine uses no oil between oil changes, and makes no funny noises. It's a little short on power, but it's more than made up for that with it's relentless reliability. I see these trucks everywhere, and they are, figuratively speaking, a dime a dozen. I looked at Toyota, but they resale they hold is insane, which I'm told is due to the longevity of their engines. I know I haven't owned it for an extended amount of time (years), but I would say, money spent, the four cylinder Ranger is as good, or better than the, incredibly overpriced Toyota's out there.

97 Ranger 4cyl 5 speed still runs great 143k

dalebass3, 04/03/2013
I bought this truck 2 years ago. I knew it needed a slave cylinder just didn't realize it was inside the tranny. So I had a mechanic buddy do it and replace the clutch and rear main seal while he was at it. Has run great since. Only problem is the A/C. It wasn't working when I got it. Found a big hole in the condenser and then it worked for a couple days but then sprung a new leak in another line with the new found pressure. This seems to be a pretty common problem. Engine runs great for its age. I see a ton of these on the road

love my truck

mac_712, 03/08/2003
I was told before buying that it was under powered. But I have found the 4.0L engine to have plenty of power. The seats are very comfortable.Gas mileage could be a bit better but I don't baby my vehicles either. This is my first 4x4 and I will never do without 4wd again. The only repairs I have had in the 2 years I have owned this truck is replacement of a couple of sensors in the EGR system and the 2 front u-joints on the front axles have been replaced. I have been told that the u-joints usually need replaced at around 75000 mi and mine lasted 87000 so I can't complain.

Ford has the best trucks hands down

AndyTruck1, 04/10/2003
I now have 190000 miles and have only replaced clutches and normal wear. It has great power, better handleing and has never left me stranded. Anyone who says different is dumb.

Great for 12 years

randy, 09/17/2009
I bought this truck new, it was inexpensive and all the more truck that I needed. It was a bit of a challenge in four wheel drive( tough turning) and had very little off road hill power,in my back yard. The engined revved all the time, when stop at stop signs etc and would not idle down, I believe this cause this truck to really use the gas. I had to replaced five idler pulleys because of the screeching from the engine compartment.I changed the oil every 3000- 5000 miles. The truck had 79,000 miles 9-16-09 and without warning the engine went. It was a good vehicle but low mileage and it's now JUNK.

