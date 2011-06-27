2019 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Galloping Mustang Gerald Seay , 03/24/2019 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful The Mustang GT is strictly a two seater. The back seat is so small, it can only be used for a couple of sacks of groceries. But, if your looking for an out of this world sports car at a reasonable price, check it out. It has tremendous acceleration with the 5.0 engine. The brakes are superb. I drive with the Sport mode because the automatic transmission shifts through every gear. In "normal" mode the transmission skips 2nd and 4th gears. It jerks when you accelerate in this mode between gears. The shifting is smooth in the sport mode. I bought the 2019 GT Premium for a $1,000 less than a 2018 Camaro 2SS. GREAT DEAL. Also, the Mustang has a flat dash that makes the view easy and I have a reference where the wheels are by a complete view of the hood. I hated the Camaro's instrument pods. They almost completely blocked the view of the hood, even though I raised the seat as high as I could. I have adult children, so the limited rear seating is not a problem. Completely satisfied the the GT. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful blue GT John , 03/26/2019 GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this after selling my 1975 Trans am and thought it wouldn’t be as nice as that classic car. But I as so wrong, my wife and I just love the car. It has the performanc 1 level and it is just a ball to drive with the 6 speed manual and the brakes are incredible 6piston Brembo’s!. The seats are very comfortable and the sync 3 it easy to navigate the climate control for both of us and both bucket seats 6 power the trunk is much bigger than a Camero and you can really see out of this wonderful Mustang. I give it a 10 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Real Muscle Fred , 09/12/2018 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful First, my Mustang is a GT Premium with the 10 Speed AT. (Not a choice when selecting model for review). Plenty of power, not a Lincoln ride but still smooth, as good if not better than my previous Fusion. Responsive control, excellent acceleration, great mpg—18 to 19 in town, 29 plus at interstate speeds—if you “jack rabbit” you will really reduce it.. the power is there when needed. Instrumentation is more than adequate, easy to use, arranged nicely. 5000 miles in my first two and a half months. Looks great, fun to drive, great road car for family of two! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

a good mustang Michael Cohen , 01/27/2019 GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Car is very good exciting to drive. Handles with stability. Very fast but not scary. Great tire choice by factory. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse