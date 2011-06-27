Used 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
A Horse of a Different Color
Like the Shelby Mustangs from 1968-1970, this new one is an odd contradiction: Both brutally powerful (in 435-hp GT form) and luxurious at the same time, it recalls those late '60s boulevard cruisers more than it reminds me of the more simple, honest 5.0 liter GTs of the 80's or the straightforward 2005 retro reboot. That is ok, as my 2015 GT Convertible finds me in my mid-40s, ready for a little more refinement in my car. This is my 19th Mustang; my tastes have changed and the car has grown up along with me. This car is built like an anvil and full of modern conveniences. It seems low and heavy at first, but soon it shrinks around you and feels like an old pair of Levis.
2015 Ford Mustang Convertible V6
I just got my 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible v6 with red exterior and black interior. The driving dynamics of this car are absolutely amazing. It feels like a true sports car. The drive is firm but smooth and when you put your foot on the gas the car just flies. I remember when I was taking the car out of the dealer, numerous people passing by were commenting how beautiful the car looks in bright red. My only complaint is that the interior looks plasticy, outdated and kind of cheap. The materials are really mehhh...wish they had done something to make it look more upscale, but all I care about is how it drives and for that this car gets an A+.
Ex- Chevy guy
Finally, the new GT lives up to its reputation and becomes an ''adult" within the global community of entry level super cars. The lines, and styling are on par with any high end European vehicle, yet, retains the Detroit muscle look at second glance. The interior is no different, the word luxurious for an automobile that usually cries out, 20 year old kid with a wrench, can be used legitimately. Controls are ergonomic, easy to reach, and have a high quality flar. The front seats fit like an Italian glove, and make high speed cornering slip past with little notice. Shaker system needs no further explaining, nice. The suspension is surprisingly nimble for a heavier car, planted, but, not jarring. The IRS is a welcomed addition, and long overdue. An engine that not only makes short work of highway miles, is rev happy, willing to grunt out any twisties that you'd be more than interested in finding, and finding often. The 6 speed manual is light, crisp, and not a chore. Reverse issues have been resolved, and the added backup camera easily makes one feel in charge in tight situations. I cannot fault this new generation of Mustangs, other than a few more gallon capacity tank could provide more time carving up pavement...but, then again...pulling up to a crowded gas station? The smiles and nods of adoration warms the owners decision for their purchase.
Pulsating vibration 60-75
Have had the car for 3 weeks already been in the shop 5 day. It has a pulsating vibration between 60 and 75...horrible and feels unsafe to drive. Replaced driveshaft and rear differential on a car with barely 1000 miles and still not fixed. Lemon law is next if it's not resolved ASAP.
Sporty....controlled aggression thats also a work of art :)
took delivery of this few days back. It is everything I liked about previous versions PLUS stuff that I had wished for ... like the feeling of luxury without compromizing the sportyness. Its pure exhilaration, as this beauty accelerates like a wild one by the looks yet a seasoned tamed pony by the responsiveness.
