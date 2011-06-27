  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,048$7,111$8,465
Clean$4,773$6,712$7,976
Average$4,222$5,916$6,999
Rough$3,671$5,120$6,022
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,404$7,530$8,927
Clean$5,109$7,108$8,411
Average$4,519$6,265$7,381
Rough$3,930$5,421$6,350
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,198$8,526$10,056
Clean$5,860$8,049$9,475
Average$5,184$7,094$8,314
Rough$4,508$6,138$7,154
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,707$7,873$9,296
Clean$5,396$7,432$8,760
Average$4,773$6,550$7,687
Rough$4,151$5,668$6,613
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,013$9,591$10,639
Clean$7,576$9,054$10,025
Average$6,702$7,980$8,797
Rough$5,828$6,905$7,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,609$9,040$10,639
Clean$6,249$8,534$10,025
Average$5,528$7,521$8,797
Rough$4,807$6,508$7,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,753$7,509$8,667
Clean$5,439$7,088$8,167
Average$4,812$6,247$7,167
Rough$4,184$5,406$6,166
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,549$7,528$8,831
Clean$5,246$7,106$8,321
Average$4,641$6,263$7,302
Rough$4,035$5,420$6,282
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,773 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,712 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford Explorer ranges from $3,671 to $8,465, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.