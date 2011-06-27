Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,048
|$7,111
|$8,465
|Clean
|$4,773
|$6,712
|$7,976
|Average
|$4,222
|$5,916
|$6,999
|Rough
|$3,671
|$5,120
|$6,022
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,404
|$7,530
|$8,927
|Clean
|$5,109
|$7,108
|$8,411
|Average
|$4,519
|$6,265
|$7,381
|Rough
|$3,930
|$5,421
|$6,350
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,198
|$8,526
|$10,056
|Clean
|$5,860
|$8,049
|$9,475
|Average
|$5,184
|$7,094
|$8,314
|Rough
|$4,508
|$6,138
|$7,154
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,707
|$7,873
|$9,296
|Clean
|$5,396
|$7,432
|$8,760
|Average
|$4,773
|$6,550
|$7,687
|Rough
|$4,151
|$5,668
|$6,613
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,013
|$9,591
|$10,639
|Clean
|$7,576
|$9,054
|$10,025
|Average
|$6,702
|$7,980
|$8,797
|Rough
|$5,828
|$6,905
|$7,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,609
|$9,040
|$10,639
|Clean
|$6,249
|$8,534
|$10,025
|Average
|$5,528
|$7,521
|$8,797
|Rough
|$4,807
|$6,508
|$7,569
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,753
|$7,509
|$8,667
|Clean
|$5,439
|$7,088
|$8,167
|Average
|$4,812
|$6,247
|$7,167
|Rough
|$4,184
|$5,406
|$6,166
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,549
|$7,528
|$8,831
|Clean
|$5,246
|$7,106
|$8,321
|Average
|$4,641
|$6,263
|$7,302
|Rough
|$4,035
|$5,420
|$6,282