Used 2006 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
06 mustang gt with a few mods
Bought mine used 20k on it and have added a SCT tuner with Ford CAI and Flow master mufflers.I get 19.5 mpg in town and 24.5 mpg highway on regular 87 octane gas with normal driving. No major mechanical issues to report and have taken several long road trips in it with good comfort. The mustang GT offers great bang for the buck performance and decent fuel economy. The car is easy to work on for all the do it your self guys and gals. Would I buy a mustang again you betcha...
One owner
I bought this car spankin new and i still am In love with this car. This car hugs the road and does whatever you ask at a moments notice. The only thing I have had to fix is the alternator. Of course there are repairs like tires and brakes. This car has gone all these years and no mechanical breakdown! How many cars can you say that about? This car is GREAT!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
166K miles and still going strong
I drive a lot of miles, at least 150/day. I just had the water pump replaced at 166,000 miles and decided it was time to do the rest of the maintenance that I have neglected for the last 5 years. I changed the oil regularly with Mobil 1 and changed the brakes when necessary. Other than that everything has always worked perfectly. I replaced the spark plugs at 140,000 miles just because. The originals still looked good, just needed a gap adjustment.
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
I bought my preowned 06 a few weeks back and am very glad I did. Screaming Yellow, car had some upgrades from previous owner (Airaid air filter system, Flowmaster exaust) It's about 360 horses of extreme fun. Although the car had 51K on it, Honda dealer included 3 year 36K bumper to bumper waurranty, and I plan to get the best out of those 36,000 miles. At 45 it was a mid-life crisis the wife even agreed with. LOL
DREAM CAR
I bought mine 4/17 with 98K. Have been wanting a V6 5-sp, '05-'09 vintage for years. The engine is fine. Sounds good. Great mileage. Good power. I pride myself on smooth take-off and gear changes, but this is the orneriest transmission I've ever used! The difference between idle and 4000 rpm is about 1/8" on the gas pedal, so starting-out without either stalling or way over-revving takes a LOT of finesse. Gear changes are very difficult to master smoothly without lurching. The ride is very harsh with a lot of road noise, which I suppose goes with a quasi high-performance car. My '01 S-10 is quieter and smoother. All that said, it's a smokin' hot looking car, and still fun to drive. This was the first-off of the modern 'Stangs. Hopefully these problems have been ironed-out since.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2006 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner