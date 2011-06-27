Used 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

the best car that you can buy! Rodolfo Fuenzalida , 10/27/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This car means only pleasure. I am a Mustang lover, this is the first one that I bought and I can tell you that the car is the best of the best. Its retro style and power engine only can give you good moments. Mine is convertible, then drive with the top down is really a dream. Report Abuse

Excellent Value for American Muscle Charles Starks , 07/02/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the best car I've owned! No one single mechanical problem after 5+ plus years of ownership. I had the opportunity to run this monster on the German autobahn at speeds in excess of 140 mph with the top down. What an experience. Buy one, you will not be disappointed. Great job on this one Ford! Report Abuse

My Baby blue dream Helen , 01/21/2017 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Best car I have ever had. She is dependable no repairs so far except regular oil changes. She drives soft and smooth down the high way. And beleive me I the drive her fast and in the summer with the convertiable down their is no other feeling. i am 58 and when I get behind the wheel I feel like a teenager again. I had a 1967 and a 1965 when I was a Kid. But this one best caron the road. Ford YEA Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck Julio , 06/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought V6 5 speed red Mustang in 2005 and has 47k miles already. No mechanical/electrical issues. Cons: no real pick up in first gear, tires of low quality (poor track in winter/rain conditions), stereo of low quality (keeps the cds inside), some cabin noise, reverse shift difficult to engage, plastic interior of low quality, cupholders useless in current location, dings and bells for seat belts and other conditions extremely noisy and loud. Pros: almost everything else: design, speed, comfort (for 2 passengers of course), trunk space, fuel economy, reliability, etc. Report Abuse