  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2005 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Mustang
5(89%)4(8%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.9
107 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,593 - $7,140
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...22

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

the best car that you can buy!

Rodolfo Fuenzalida, 10/27/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

This car means only pleasure. I am a Mustang lover, this is the first one that I bought and I can tell you that the car is the best of the best. Its retro style and power engine only can give you good moments. Mine is convertible, then drive with the top down is really a dream.

Report Abuse

Excellent Value for American Muscle

Charles Starks, 07/02/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I've owned! No one single mechanical problem after 5+ plus years of ownership. I had the opportunity to run this monster on the German autobahn at speeds in excess of 140 mph with the top down. What an experience. Buy one, you will not be disappointed. Great job on this one Ford!

Report Abuse

My Baby blue dream

Helen, 01/21/2017
Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Best car I have ever had. She is dependable no repairs so far except regular oil changes. She drives soft and smooth down the high way. And beleive me I the drive her fast and in the summer with the convertiable down their is no other feeling. i am 58 and when I get behind the wheel I feel like a teenager again. I had a 1967 and a 1965 when I was a Kid. But this one best caron the road. Ford YEA

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck

Julio, 06/29/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought V6 5 speed red Mustang in 2005 and has 47k miles already. No mechanical/electrical issues. Cons: no real pick up in first gear, tires of low quality (poor track in winter/rain conditions), stereo of low quality (keeps the cds inside), some cabin noise, reverse shift difficult to engage, plastic interior of low quality, cupholders useless in current location, dings and bells for seat belts and other conditions extremely noisy and loud. Pros: almost everything else: design, speed, comfort (for 2 passengers of course), trunk space, fuel economy, reliability, etc.

Report Abuse

American Muscle

John, 08/22/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I was concerned and apprehensive when I went from a Mercedes C230 Sport to the Mustang GT Convertible. On day two I knew I made the right decision. This car rocks! The car generates amazing torque and speed. The exhaust and engine are perfectly matched; it makes a deep throaty growl when I get on the accelerator. The handling is superb. The first time I dropped the transmission into second gear going around a corner and goosed it, I'm sure I looked like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland; I had such a grin. This car is without a doubt more powerful, responsive and refined than the 5.0 GT I bought new in 1990. I am so happy with this car I want to sleep in it. Thank you Ford!

Report Abuse
12345...22
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2005 Ford Mustang Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles