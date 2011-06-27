Used 2000 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

1 1/2 years late...... josh37 , 10/05/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I poasted a review of this car when i first got it in the begining of 2010. I have done NO engine or transmission work to this car. It has been very reliable and has never left me stranded. I did have to have it painted because of the cheap paint that ford used. This was my first car, and it's special to me, i named him "black stallion." My AC doesnt work, buttons started falling off the radio so i got a JVC radion/cd player installed. The ride isnt bad, the car doesnt jar your neck when you hit a bump like my grandpaws 2010 mustang. I tell myself that i want a new car, but everytime i get in "black stallion" i say, what was i thinking, this is my baby. Gas millage isnt that bad either. Report Abuse

Takes a licking Joe , 07/15/2016 GT 2dr Coupe 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This car won't stop.I've had it for 15 years and had no major problems besides recalls. I call it 'ol reliable. It always starts and runs like new. I've had no degradation of gas milage or performance. It's too bad that the resale value is so low for such a reliable vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kick butt old school 5.0Mustang , 01/15/2016 GT 2dr Coupe 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I avoided admitting my appreciation for late-model GTs for a long time just because it was so un-P.C. But when the '99s came out I was intrigued. I bought my black 2000 5-speed as a lightly-used and nicely-equipped example (leather, Mach 460 stereo, etc.) in mid-2001. Words cannot express how much I loved that car. I drove it for 12 years and nearly 180,000 virtually trouble-free miles before trading it in on my current 2013 GT 5.0. The good: great performance, chunky masculine style that turns heads, cheap to maintain, very reliable, just the right touch of attitude, the sound of a 2-valve V-8 roaring through an H-pipe, reasonable economy for the performance, a good level of practicality for what it is. My kids fit in the back. Limitless aftermarket modifications and go-fast parts supply. My dealer is great. You're the coolest dad at your kids' school. Keeps everyone at church guessing. The bad: not much. There are cars with better quality interior trim, more refinement, and nicer fit and finish. But anyone buying a Mustang knows it's no Lexus. The ugly: the backwards-hat crowd in bespoilered front-drive compacts with fart cans always wants to show off in front of you. Your neighbors may hate it, especially if you install Flowmasters and do a full-bore romp on the gas pedal at 6 a.m. Or at least they'll think you're a hoon. Self-righteous European car owners may think you're tacky (full disclosure...my wife has a newer BMW X3, we're just not full of ourselves over it). Cop bait. Bottom line: If you want a fast car that is reasonably practical and has just the right dose of good-natured obnoxiousness built in, you've come to the right place. For any pre-2005 Mustang I recommend welding in a good set of subframe connectors to stiffen up the body structure for the long haul, and then driving the heck out of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Red Beast David , 06/02/2018 2dr Coupe 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I’ve owned my red V6 Mustang for about 6 years now, it had 89k miles on it. It’s at 139k now. The car has never let me down or given me any problems. Regular maintenance and oil changes every 3k miles of course. I’ve had to fix the exhaust a couple occasions, due to potholes. It’s my daily driver all year in Wyoming. I’ve had it through some pretty rough snow too. I ride snow tires all year also, they’re just nicer tread quality in my opinion. And I drive a lot of gravel. I’ve been stuck once, but shoveled and threw chains on to get out no problem. And during some winter storms I chain up regularly to reach the highway. Everything in the car works. It burns very little oil. It’s fast enough and looks cool. Lots of after market mods available. I plan to get new shocks and struts next as they are looking rusty, but they still feel stiff. I average 20-23 miles on the highway. The value on these cars is way more then the few thousand dollars you can buy one for now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse