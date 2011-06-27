Used 2000 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
1 1/2 years late......
I poasted a review of this car when i first got it in the begining of 2010. I have done NO engine or transmission work to this car. It has been very reliable and has never left me stranded. I did have to have it painted because of the cheap paint that ford used. This was my first car, and it's special to me, i named him "black stallion." My AC doesnt work, buttons started falling off the radio so i got a JVC radion/cd player installed. The ride isnt bad, the car doesnt jar your neck when you hit a bump like my grandpaws 2010 mustang. I tell myself that i want a new car, but everytime i get in "black stallion" i say, what was i thinking, this is my baby. Gas millage isnt that bad either.
Takes a licking
This car won't stop.I've had it for 15 years and had no major problems besides recalls. I call it 'ol reliable. It always starts and runs like new. I've had no degradation of gas milage or performance. It's too bad that the resale value is so low for such a reliable vehicle.
Kick butt old school
I avoided admitting my appreciation for late-model GTs for a long time just because it was so un-P.C. But when the '99s came out I was intrigued. I bought my black 2000 5-speed as a lightly-used and nicely-equipped example (leather, Mach 460 stereo, etc.) in mid-2001. Words cannot express how much I loved that car. I drove it for 12 years and nearly 180,000 virtually trouble-free miles before trading it in on my current 2013 GT 5.0. The good: great performance, chunky masculine style that turns heads, cheap to maintain, very reliable, just the right touch of attitude, the sound of a 2-valve V-8 roaring through an H-pipe, reasonable economy for the performance, a good level of practicality for what it is. My kids fit in the back. Limitless aftermarket modifications and go-fast parts supply. My dealer is great. You're the coolest dad at your kids' school. Keeps everyone at church guessing. The bad: not much. There are cars with better quality interior trim, more refinement, and nicer fit and finish. But anyone buying a Mustang knows it's no Lexus. The ugly: the backwards-hat crowd in bespoilered front-drive compacts with fart cans always wants to show off in front of you. Your neighbors may hate it, especially if you install Flowmasters and do a full-bore romp on the gas pedal at 6 a.m. Or at least they'll think you're a hoon. Self-righteous European car owners may think you're tacky (full disclosure...my wife has a newer BMW X3, we're just not full of ourselves over it). Cop bait. Bottom line: If you want a fast car that is reasonably practical and has just the right dose of good-natured obnoxiousness built in, you've come to the right place. For any pre-2005 Mustang I recommend welding in a good set of subframe connectors to stiffen up the body structure for the long haul, and then driving the heck out of it.
The Red Beast
I’ve owned my red V6 Mustang for about 6 years now, it had 89k miles on it. It’s at 139k now. The car has never let me down or given me any problems. Regular maintenance and oil changes every 3k miles of course. I’ve had to fix the exhaust a couple occasions, due to potholes. It’s my daily driver all year in Wyoming. I’ve had it through some pretty rough snow too. I ride snow tires all year also, they’re just nicer tread quality in my opinion. And I drive a lot of gravel. I’ve been stuck once, but shoveled and threw chains on to get out no problem. And during some winter storms I chain up regularly to reach the highway. Everything in the car works. It burns very little oil. It’s fast enough and looks cool. Lots of after market mods available. I plan to get new shocks and struts next as they are looking rusty, but they still feel stiff. I average 20-23 miles on the highway. The value on these cars is way more then the few thousand dollars you can buy one for now.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! THE BEST CAR EVER!
I absolutely love this car. I have had it for several years now. I am now at over 220000 miles. I have considered buying a newer car but I am having a difficult time parting with this car. I bought it used and have only had minor issues that I really cannot complain about. The windows stopped working at separate times and the motors were replaced. The fuel pump was replaced. That's the only issues I have had with this car and I am not complaining. I keep up with maintaining the oil changes regularly as I do a lot of driving. I have had so many compliments on this car. It is a beauty. Many people think it is a GT. I cannot say enough about this vehicle. I purchased it used from a family who took excellent care of it. It had about 134000 miles on it when I bought it. I am surprised at how roomy the trunk is and how much I can actually get in there. I cannot tell you how many times I have heard "I love your car". I have had newer cars than this and they may have been more roomier or higher priced but I would not trade this one in for any of them. I have decided to keep it until I can't keep in anymore. I just can't part with a car that has been so awesome! If you are considering buying this car don't hesitate but do your research. I bought from an honest family who took great care of this car. I also did a carfax before purchasing. I could not be happier with my 2000 Ford Mustang! Take care of it and it will take care of you. Update: 9/23/18 I still LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! And I still think it is the best car ever! It is still going and since my last post the only thing I have changed is the brakes ( I do a lot of driving) and the alternator. It is so reliable. When the alternator was going the battery lit up on the dashboard giving me plenty of time to find out what the problem was. It has never left me anywhere. Over 234,000 miles and still going strong. I need to get a 4 door car and am still having trouble giving up this car. This will be my favorite car forever.
