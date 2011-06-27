Used 1996 Ford Mustang Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/415.8 mi.
|277.2/415.8 mi.
|246.4/385.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.4 gal.
|15.4 gal.
|15.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|285 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|215 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.3 in.
|30.3 in.
|30.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3257 lbs.
|3077 lbs.
|3077 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.7 cu.ft.
|10.9 cu.ft.
|10.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|Width
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
