Used 1996 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.277.2/415.8 mi.246.4/385.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l4.6 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm215 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Curb weight3257 lbs.3077 lbs.3077 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Tangerine Clearcoat
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
