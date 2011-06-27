Used 1991 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
:)
I got my Mustang a little after my 16th birthday. it has been great. The only problem so far was we had to replace that battery. A few problems her and there, but it is expected with an older car. nothing very serious or expensive!
My Notch Back 5.0
The Notch Back, Slick Top, Coupe, are the few names this car has been given. This car is the most sought-after by anyone who loves late model Mustangs. It's reputation for being quick, aggressive lane-cuters served the High Way Patrol across the country. It's trunk lid body style makes it lighter by few hundred lbs. It gets attention without asking. You will be asked if you want to sell it. Your reply should be "No, it's a keeper" The engine need not any drastic Mods. Upgrade the exhaust you'll be glad you did. If you own one don't be wreckless. I've seen wrecked ones on a flat bed. Over all I love this car. It's going to be a rare car.
1991 Mustang
This car is the best car I've ever owned. It's fast, fun, affordable, loud with the exhaust, and turns heads.
The 1991 ford mustang
This car is powerful. Although it is powerful it gets very good gas mileage. It has speed! 6 speed!
best car ever
this is the best car ever
