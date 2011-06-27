Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews

No regrets! Burney , 11/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I recently purchased this Cobra after 5 months of researching for the combination I wanted. (Low mileage, minimal owners, flawless service history, all stock, convertible) I found this car with 13,500 all original miles on it. It was garaged for the majority of its life, driven only occasionally, left completely stock, used with only full synthetic fluids, and well taken care of. When I first test drove the car I was floored by it's power and had to reteach myself to drive the manual transmission to be able to handle it all! I bought this car and modified it for better performance (not that it needed it) Very dependable, lots of power, great handling Report Abuse

Very obvious Ford Doesn't care.... emtboy , 07/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased a 1999 Cobra and I have had nothing but problems with it. Now cars can have problems, but neither the Dealer nor the manufacturer are willing to deal with the car. It's headed for arbitration with a total of 12 problems including: powerstearing failure (while driving) Brake failure (while driving) mulitple interior things breaking A/C fails the first time it is used Recalled 3 times. And that is just the beginning.... Report Abuse

Cobra Review Cobra@UMD , 10/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my cobra in July of 99 and haven't ever looked back. It handles great, has the perfect sound, and more then enough power to put those "other muscle" cars in their place. I've put 42000 miles on it and havent had a single problem from it. Report Abuse

Cobra is for real Doug Brogdon , 01/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an awesome ride. Bought a GT last year (my first Ford)and liked it. This Cobra is a whole new ballgame. Report Abuse