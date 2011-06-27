Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(65%)4(23%)3(12%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
No regrets!

Burney, 11/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased this Cobra after 5 months of researching for the combination I wanted. (Low mileage, minimal owners, flawless service history, all stock, convertible) I found this car with 13,500 all original miles on it. It was garaged for the majority of its life, driven only occasionally, left completely stock, used with only full synthetic fluids, and well taken care of. When I first test drove the car I was floored by it's power and had to reteach myself to drive the manual transmission to be able to handle it all! I bought this car and modified it for better performance (not that it needed it) Very dependable, lots of power, great handling



Very obvious Ford Doesn't care....

emtboy, 07/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 1999 Cobra and I have had nothing but problems with it. Now cars can have problems, but neither the Dealer nor the manufacturer are willing to deal with the car. It's headed for arbitration with a total of 12 problems including: powerstearing failure (while driving) Brake failure (while driving) mulitple interior things breaking A/C fails the first time it is used Recalled 3 times. And that is just the beginning....



Cobra Review

Cobra@UMD, 10/18/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got my cobra in July of 99 and haven't ever looked back. It handles great, has the perfect sound, and more then enough power to put those "other muscle" cars in their place. I've put 42000 miles on it and havent had a single problem from it.



Cobra is for real

Doug Brogdon, 01/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is an awesome ride. Bought a GT last year (my first Ford)and liked it. This Cobra is a whole new ballgame.



Mustang Kills the Camaro again.

James A Smith, 08/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have a 99 Mustang Cobra. It is awsome. I get so many heads turned towards me. Well actually the car. I love it. Ive never had so much attention from strangers in my life. It is very powerful and fast. On top of the already fast stock engine, there are so many thinks you can do to the engine to make it even faster, with the aftermarket parts. You ask people if they like the Firebird, Camaro or the Mustang better, 8 out of 10 will say they prefer the Mustang. Mustang, the great American Muscle/Sports car.


