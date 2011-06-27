  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra
5.0
2 reviews
5L cobra

50Cbra, 01/03/2003
This beast i drive works wonders. After buying it i beat a brand new porsche turbo uphill... V8 doesnt even need to waste their time. I like the interior HIGHER quality then any import has along with the handling is amazing. The hp was definatly under-rated for insurance purposes but it doesnt bother me. I enjoy the sleeper style logos on everything ( no bumper emblem and SVT is much smaller) been challenged by alot of things. I remove my mufflers for now... Even the cops look over in awe as i drive by and rattle their car. The 5L sound cant be beat its a clean gurgle and a beautiful ford sound. I will push my car b-4 i buy an import!

Excellent

robert_17, 04/23/2003
I love the car

