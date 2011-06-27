Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$27,000
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base4,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***1994 Mustang Cobra Indy Pace Edition Convertible***Pace Car Replica Package***Premium MACH 460 FM/AM/CASS Stereo***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Indy Leather Seating Surfaces w/Front Bucket Seats***Indy Pace Stitching***Center Arm Rest***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Power Convertible Top***Rear Spoiler***Fog Lamps***Sport Tuned Suspension***Power Door Mirrors***17" Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels***5.0L Super High Output Performance V8 Engine***5-Speed Manual Transmission***Rio Red Paint***Collector Car!!! Clean Carfax History Report!!! ONLY 4,800 MILES!!! Excellent Condition!!! This Mustang Cobra Indy Pace Convertible Is #201 Of A Build Of 1,000!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D1RF158245
Stock: P2838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $18,971
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base9,266 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
WOW!!! 1994 FORD MUSTANG PACE CAR! YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS! TONS OF EXTRAS!!! *CLEAN CARFAX*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, 5.0L V8 SMPI 16V. Clean CARFAX.1994 Ford Mustang Cobra Pace Car Red 5-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 SMPI 16VAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Expires (date)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D4RF158644
Stock: 291209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- $18,914
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base14,732 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
ONE OWNER!! Only 14,732 miles on this Mustang Cobra Convertible! Indy Pace Car, all original with a 5-speed manual transmission! Clean CARFAX. 5.0L V8, Power convertible top working 100%! Aftermarket ALPINE AM/FM/CD Receiver, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels and more! Don't miss out on this low mileage gem! You won't find another one out there like this one!Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D5RF158619
Stock: 30103.2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2018
- $29,990
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base11,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eddy's Chevrolet - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! 5.0L V8 SMPI 16V. Clean CARFAX.Red 1994 Ford Mustang 2D Convertible Cobra 5-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 SMPI 16VWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D8RF161367
Stock: P5766M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $18,988
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base27,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER! ONLY 27k MILES! Always Garage Kept! This beautiful Mustang just had its 25th Birthday technically considering it a Classic American Sports Car. This is a great chance to own an all original classic but yet still have a high performance modern vehicle. Please give a call or stop in for more information on this Mustang. Visit Martin Auto Gallery online at www.martinautogalleryinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (412)571-2277 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D2RF158156
Stock: M20-120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base48,723 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* GREAT DEAL AT $16,995 * * 1994 ** Ford * * Mustang SVT Cobra * * Base * Outfitted with a a leather interior, AM/FM radio and CD player, and anti-lock brakes, this 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base is a true steal. Flaunting a stunning red exterior and a tan interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. You can trust this convertible because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Equipped with a rear spoiler, this vehicle will look and feel like it's ready to race. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45D2RF158254
Stock: 158254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,989
1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base85,817 milesDelivery available*
Fort Wayne Nissan - Fort Wayne / Indiana
V8 Cobra with SUPER low miles - Clean Carfax w/ No accidents or damage reported - Manual Transmission - Runs and drives great - Slight damage on the passenger side door and ground effects - Check engine light is on - Runs and drive great - Tranny shifts perfect - Priced to sell as-is - Will not last long!. 1996 Ford Mustang Cobra Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Red 5-Speed Manual RWDWith Some Available options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP47V4TF123034
Stock: P5071B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $14,975
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base79,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Johnson Sales - Wichita / Kansas
Gotta see to believe! Wow!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP42D9RF184760
Stock: 184760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,508
1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base13,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 14k miles.. Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This Mustang will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Does it all!! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Manual Transmission, Convertible roof - Power, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP46V0VF143964
Stock: 143964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $29,975
1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base61,567 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Johnson Sales - Wichita / Kansas
Man oh Man, what a ride!!!! Big price reduction for 2018!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP47VXVF163072
Stock: 163072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,147
1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base64,533 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This sporty Ford Mustang convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Mustang has very low mileage making it a rare find. Beautiful color combination with Brite Atlantic Blue (cc/met) exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP46V4WF162046
Stock: WF162046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $15,988
1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base85,648 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holiday Motors Portsmouth - Portsmouth / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP47VXWF177200
Stock: 77200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$24,000
1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base22,705 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff D'Ambrosio Alfa Romeo of The Main Line - Malvern / Pennsylvania
Black 1999 Ford Mustang Cobra RWD 5-Speed Manual 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER *, Mustang Cobra, 2D Coupe, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Manual, Black.Must See this Vehicle...$18000 worth of Upgrades and Performance options...Over 700 Horsepower!!!This vehicle is located at Jeff D'Ambrosio Suzuki in Frazer. Please call 610-251-0900 to schedule a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP47V3XF154410
Stock: 171333A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2017
- $19,000
1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base18,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JoelsCarz.com - Flushing / Michigan
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. **LEATHER**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **MACH 460 PREMIUM SOUND**, **FOG LIGHTS**, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V. 1999 Ford Mustang Cobra Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat RWD 5-Speed Manual 4.6L V8 DOHC 32VCall us today to set your appointment to come see this fully serviced Mustang Cobra before it's gone! We are conveniently located in Flushing, MI, and we believe quality service and customer satisfaction come first. We pride ourselves on a hassle-free car buying experience where your needs come first. Swing by to let us exceed your expectations while finding the perfect vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP47VXXF154422
Stock: J13682
Certified Pre-Owned: No