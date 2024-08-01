Mechanical changes

Compared to a base Maverick, the Lobo's ride height is 0.5 inch lower in the front and 1.1 inches lower in the rear. Two different 19-inch wheel options are available, both of which come wrapped in 225/55R19 all-season tires. We really wish the wheels weren't painted black as standard, though the turbofans look cool as heck. Also, Ford, give us some summer tires as an option. Pretty please.

For better engine performance, the Lobo gets the upgraded cooling system from Mavericks with the 4K Towing package, though this doesn't actually mean this truck will tow more — it's rated at 2,000 pounds. The monotube dampers at the front and rear come from the Maverick Tremor, the brake calipers come from the Euro-spec Focus ST, the steering gear is from the European Ford Kuga and, most importantly, the Lobo has the torque-vectoring rear differential from the Bronco Sport. There's even a Lobo-specific drive mode that reduces the stability control intervention so you can get the rear end to slide a bit more during autocross situations.