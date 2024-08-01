- The Lobo is a sporty addition to the 2025 Ford Maverick range.
- Lowered suspension, torque-vectoring rear differential and turbo power are some of the performance enhancements.
- Features the same upgraded infotainment and safety tech as other 2025 Mavericks.
2025 Ford Maverick Lobo: Pint-Sized Sport Truck
Ford's sporty Maverick has turbo power, suspension mods and lots of visual flair
Cute and clever and useful as the standard 2025 Ford Maverick may be, this is version we're stoked about. Meet the new Maverick Lobo, a fresh-from-the-factory street truck that combines the compact pickup's turbocharged engine with some extra performance bits to create a package that looks like it'll be a hoot and a half to drive.
Turbo power, new transmission
Like other Mavericks, the Lobo uses Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost inline-four; the hybrid powertrain isn't available. Output is rated at 238 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, and the Lobo is exclusively available with all-wheel drive.
However, unlike the standard Maverick, which uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Lobo has a seven-speed gearbox. It's not a dual-clutch unit — just a standard seven-speed automatic — but it does at least have steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Ford just says this transmission is more responsive, allowing for quicker shifts.
Mechanical changes
Compared to a base Maverick, the Lobo's ride height is 0.5 inch lower in the front and 1.1 inches lower in the rear. Two different 19-inch wheel options are available, both of which come wrapped in 225/55R19 all-season tires. We really wish the wheels weren't painted black as standard, though the turbofans look cool as heck. Also, Ford, give us some summer tires as an option. Pretty please.
For better engine performance, the Lobo gets the upgraded cooling system from Mavericks with the 4K Towing package, though this doesn't actually mean this truck will tow more — it's rated at 2,000 pounds. The monotube dampers at the front and rear come from the Maverick Tremor, the brake calipers come from the Euro-spec Focus ST, the steering gear is from the European Ford Kuga and, most importantly, the Lobo has the torque-vectoring rear differential from the Bronco Sport. There's even a Lobo-specific drive mode that reduces the stability control intervention so you can get the rear end to slide a bit more during autocross situations.
Cabin tweaks
You can get the Lobo in two specs: Standard and High. Either way, there's a combination of bright blue and green accent stitching, and the Lobo has the same 13.2-inch central infotainment screen as other 2025 Mavericks.
No matter which spec you choose, all the performance extras are standard. Opting for the High configuration just adds goodies like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree camera system, spray-in bedliner, a moonroof, trailering tech and Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite.
What'll it cost?
The "standard" grade Lobo is positioned about halfway up the Maverick lineup, and it's priced accordingly. This one starts at $36,595, including $1,595 for destination, and Ford says orders open later this year with the first deliveries taking place in early 2025.
The higher-spec Lobo, meanwhile, is available to order starting August 1. That said, it's also the most expensive of all the new Mavericks, coming in at $42,090 including destination and — crucially — making it more expensive than a lot of other performance machinery, though none of them have truck beds.
Edmunds says
The Lobo certainly won't be cheap given its position as the top-of-the-line Maverick. But it's unlike any other small truck on sale today. We really dig it.