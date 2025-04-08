2025 Ford Maverick Lobo First Drive: Resurrecting the Compact Sport Truck

What makes a Lobo

To make the Lobo a reality, Maverick engineers utilized Ford Motor Co.'s vast parts bin. Starting under the hood, the Lobo sticks with the Maverick's turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. That engine's 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque are unchanged, but the Lobo uses a seven-speed automatic transmission in place of the eight-speed auto that's behind the same engine in the standard Maverick. The Lobo's transmission is essentially the same unit but goes without the eight-speed's second gear, making the seven-speed more amenable to aggressive autocross driving. More on that in a few paragraphs.

The Lobo enjoys a slightly lower ride height, losing a half-inch up front and 1.1 inches at the rear. I think it could still stand to lose about 3 inches off its ride height, but the shorter springs help even out the stance of the Lobo. Coping with the lower ride height and stiffer springs are retuned shocks, specific to the Lobo. Ford's parts bin comes back into play with the steering and brake hardware. From the U.S. come the stiffer strut mounts from the Mustang Mach-E and the upgraded cooling components from the 4K Tow package on the standard Maverick. From Europe comes the Ford Kuga's (Europe's version of the Escape) quicker steering gear as well as the Focus ST's larger brake rotors and its dual-piston front brake calipers. Not only does this upgrade deliver more braking performance, but the Focus ST's brake pad size is common, lending itself toward good aftermarket support should you want to upgrade the pads for more aggressive driving.

The Lobo gets a unique set of 19-inch wheels, reminiscent of the turbofan-style wheels from the '70s and '80s, but Ford wraps those wheels in a really strange tire. With its aesthetic and its sport truck performance brief, you'd expect something wide and sticky. But the Lobo runs Goodyear Wrangler Territory H/T all-season tires that would look more at home on a Ranger. One last parts bin find is the twin-clutch rear-drive unit (Ford calls it the RDS) from the Maverick Tremor and the Bronco Sport. While it sits in the same place you'd find a traditional rear differential, the RDS and some nifty electronics allow for torque vectoring across the rear wheels to make the Lobo a more responsive handler and capable of holding little drifts out of tight corners. It really is the pièce de résistance in the Lobo.

About that autocross

Making the most of that trick RDS and its torque vectoring requires, according to Ford (and its legal team), a closed course. So Ford set up a handy little autocross course to illustrate the Lobo's true capabilities. After a lap or two, it's clear that the tires are not really cut out for this kind of work. Autocross tends to demand aggressive braking and steering inputs and these Wranglers simply lack the grip I thought I needed to drive the Lobo quickly. But that lack of grip also exists in the rear, and once I came to understand what the RDS wanted to see to provoke some tail-out fun, those tires became an asset instead of a liability.

Lobo mode, as it's called, unlocks the true capabilities of the RDS' torque-vectoring capabilities. Through an array of sensors measuring steering angle, various wheel speeds, throttle and brake applications, the RDS selects which rear wheel will get more power to help you achieve what the software thinks you want. Getting the Lobo to perform a mild powerslide out of a corner takes a bit of overdriving (you've really got to stomp on the gas to get things in motion), but I found that technique could produce a nice neutral to somewhat lurid corner exit on command. What the Lobo could truly benefit from are some real seats. The standard Maverick's chairs just don't have the bolstering and support you need to stay in front of the steering wheel during hard cornering and I found myself with some bruised knees (first-world problems) after hucking the Lobo around the autocross course.

The stability and traction control systems are heavily recalibrated to allow for this playfulness but it's the RDS that's doing the real work, so you can still slide around even if you fully disable all the systems. The one thing you can't disable is the Maverick's rollover protection. It's pretty conservative and only it proved to be the limiting factor in how long the Lobo would hold a slide. Well, that and not wanting to be that guy who knocks over a whole bunch of cones.

Lobo engineers fully expects owners who are interested in autocrossing, or just plain driving fast, to swap out the tires and brake pads for more aggressive equipment. These engineers acknowledge that a stock Lobo might simply be a starting point for customization and they're OK with that.