Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria
Consumer reviews
This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made.
Complete pleasure to drive. Storage is unbelievable. It can handle anything I throw at it. Who needs a pickup when this car serves all needs.
I ordered my 1991 LX wagon February of 1990, because Ford was no longer building the 1990 model year. I took delivery on May 30, 1990. I am the original owner and the car has been primally used for family vacations, first towing a 16-foot camping trailer and now a 24-foot travel trailer. The car was ordered with factory towing package and has more than 40,000 miles towing. The car is still original, having replaced only the transmission output seal, power steering pump seal, fan clutch, and premium sound radio since purchased new. Regular service has been performed per the owners manual. The car is very comfortable, quite and power is adequate whether towing or driving solo.
Car is slow as a slug. Geo metros are faster. It is terrible on gas. Averaged 15-17 on the highway without lead foot. Pretty reliable. Comfortable, steering too sensitive, feels like it "floats". Can't corner at speeds over 15mph. Huge trunk. Ugly dash and everything else. Useless power antenna.
Features & Specs
|Country Squire LX 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 3200 rpm
|LX 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 3200 rpm
|4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 3200 rpm
|Country Squire 4dr Wagon
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Ford LTD Crown Victoria a good car?
Is the Ford LTD Crown Victoria reliable?
Is the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria?
The least-expensive 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Country Squire 4dr Wagon. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
What are the different models of Ford LTD Crown Victoria?
Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Overview
The Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: LTD Crown Victoria Sedan, LTD Crown Victoria Wagon. Available styles include Country Squire LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, Country Squire 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 LTD Crown Victoria 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 LTD Crown Victoria.
