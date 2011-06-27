2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I took the plunge after 2 years of research Jay Graham , 12/12/2018 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful 2019 FORD FUSION ENERGI REVIEW I have decided it was time for a review of my 2019 Ford Fusion Energi (plug-in hybrid) review after 6 months of ownership. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest rating) I give it a 9. Overall I like it a lot. There are a few negatives, but overall, it is a very good and efficient vehicle that seems to meet my needs very well. The overall mpg is between 42 and 43. This compares to 29 for my old Fusion. The EV battery only range is 20 to 30 miles depending on conditions. Extreme cold (-0) I am fortunate to get 15 miles, but in nice weather I can get more than 30 in an urban environment, primarily due to the regenerative braking that charges the battery while driving. The biggest negative is missing the 240 hp of my previous Fusion, but it will make it up the mountain from Phoenix to Flagstaff in a ok fashion. Watching the hybrid battery motor work in conjunction with the gasoline engine is a thing of beauty, It transitions seamlessly for the most efficient drive. The CVT tranny works very well with the Atkinson 4 cyl 2.0 engine. It takes approx. 6 hours to charge on a 120v household circuit, and on a 240v it takes 2.5 hours. It costs from $1.50 to $2 to charge. The body is very sturdy and this gives it a nice ride. The only negative in regard to the body is the much smaller trunk, due to the hybrid battery. Because the gas engine works around ½ the time it requires an Amsoil change every 20,000 or so. The big unanswered question will be, “How long will the hybrid and EV batteries last?” It is warrantied for 7 years or 150,000, but since I drive 50,000 miles a year that equals only 3 years. We shall see. I thank the Lord for this tool to aid me in my work. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New to us. Glen , 06/22/2019 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Drive it and see how you fit and feel, and no just around the block, make it at least 10 to 20 miles. We purchased ours in Sacramento and drove it home to Mississippi. Average mpg is 38 to 40, a head wind will cut your mpg as does a hard side wind like in Texas. Comfortable for long days, 8 hr's or more. We still haven't figured out all the tech stuff, she drives and I read the manual as we learn. We have a lease but intend to buy at the end as we will have a lot of miles over what the lease gives us, but the support for the lease is great. We have always had a sun roof, but this the only one that can be open at high speeds without driving crazy with wind noise ay about 4,000 miles we love it and think it will only get better.

Hybrid rather than plug-in for us James , 12/31/2018 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 45 of 47 people found this review helpful Would have loved to get the plug in version however the additional battery space eats up all of the trunk. You literally only have enough room for about two bags of groceries. With the hybrid it is somewhat smaller but you can still drop the back seat and have tons of cargo. Not available in plug in. It wasn't worth the extra 40m miles of elect range of the plug in. This so far seems to be the best compromise. Averaging 44 mpg.

Very good value--sorry to see this sedan go Michael Carl , 01/15/2019 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful A good buy given price and quality. Very good ride and handling. Seat comfort is very good. Quiet interior. My only complaint is the low roof line, making entrance and exit, using drive-up ATMs more difficult than they need to be. Edmunds review criticised the steering, but I find no problem with it. Dealing with the dealership was very positive. Hope the replacement for this sedan is as good.