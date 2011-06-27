Used 2000 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great commuter car. anthony224 , 06/24/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I owned my focus for awhile now and I am well over 200k miles and it still runs like new and can drive anywhere while still getting great gas mileage. On average I get about 29-30 with mixed driving. The car is very reliable and has never let me down the only things I needed to replace on it was the 14 year old brake booster and a radiator hose that dry rotted. As long as you maintain the fluids and drive the car normally it should last you 200k miles+. Enough room to comfortably fit 3 adults and a 4th with a little effort. The car does great in the snow with the right tiers on the front. If your looking for a nice affordable car for daily driving look no further. Report Abuse

Hated this car! tbone2123 , 10/06/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This car was just totaled and that's the best thing that ever happened to us. We have spent so much money on it: engine, lock cylinder, window motors, etc, etc. There really is not much good that I can say about it. I looked it up on the Ford website and it was the second worst Ford ever made and the worst Focus ever made. It had over 100 recalls! Stay away from this car! Report Abuse

Avoid at all cost Angry Qt , 08/08/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my Focus in 2001 with 33,000 miles and had no problems for the first 6 months; from then on it's been down hill. Recall on the rear wheel bearings, recall on the battery cable that also blew my alternator and battery, all 4 power window mechanisms have broken ($500), the brake job cost $500 because you have to get new rotors EVERY TIME -- they can't be machined, the cooling system needed extensive repair ($2000-$3000), the electrical control for the air conditioner broke ($379), the CD player broke, haven't gotten that repaired yet, the ignition cylinder locked closed so I couldn't put the key in -- $1000 plus tow, and the trunk lock broke ($700). To make it short, over $7,000 in repairs thus far. Report Abuse

Very reliable vehicle! yermom123 , 04/01/2013 SE 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very reliable! I have had my Ford Focus for 12 years and have never had any major problems Awesome gas milage at 32 mpg. I am six foot and it is a very confortable for me. My kids who are 5 ft. 5in. and 5ft. 6in. sat in the back seat for three hours driving to detriot with no complants. Has 200,000 miles on it and it still runs good. For its age it is still very stylish. Takes my wife to work 30 miles a day and only have to fill up the gas tank once a week. I would strongly recommend this car. Just gave it away for a 2008 for a newer 2008 Focus Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse