Used 2000 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great commuter car.
I owned my focus for awhile now and I am well over 200k miles and it still runs like new and can drive anywhere while still getting great gas mileage. On average I get about 29-30 with mixed driving. The car is very reliable and has never let me down the only things I needed to replace on it was the 14 year old brake booster and a radiator hose that dry rotted. As long as you maintain the fluids and drive the car normally it should last you 200k miles+. Enough room to comfortably fit 3 adults and a 4th with a little effort. The car does great in the snow with the right tiers on the front. If your looking for a nice affordable car for daily driving look no further.
Hated this car!
This car was just totaled and that's the best thing that ever happened to us. We have spent so much money on it: engine, lock cylinder, window motors, etc, etc. There really is not much good that I can say about it. I looked it up on the Ford website and it was the second worst Ford ever made and the worst Focus ever made. It had over 100 recalls! Stay away from this car!
Avoid at all cost
I purchased my Focus in 2001 with 33,000 miles and had no problems for the first 6 months; from then on it's been down hill. Recall on the rear wheel bearings, recall on the battery cable that also blew my alternator and battery, all 4 power window mechanisms have broken ($500), the brake job cost $500 because you have to get new rotors EVERY TIME -- they can't be machined, the cooling system needed extensive repair ($2000-$3000), the electrical control for the air conditioner broke ($379), the CD player broke, haven't gotten that repaired yet, the ignition cylinder locked closed so I couldn't put the key in -- $1000 plus tow, and the trunk lock broke ($700). To make it short, over $7,000 in repairs thus far.
Very reliable vehicle!
Very reliable! I have had my Ford Focus for 12 years and have never had any major problems Awesome gas milage at 32 mpg. I am six foot and it is a very confortable for me. My kids who are 5 ft. 5in. and 5ft. 6in. sat in the back seat for three hours driving to detriot with no complants. Has 200,000 miles on it and it still runs good. For its age it is still very stylish. Takes my wife to work 30 miles a day and only have to fill up the gas tank once a week. I would strongly recommend this car. Just gave it away for a 2008 for a newer 2008 Focus
reliable, stylish, comfortable.
I miss my Focus, I was in an accident with a chevy silverado last summer and she was totaled. The interior was nice, the seats were comfortable and I had no problems with it driving 1200 miles one way to visit family back east. My problems with my Focus were the fuel pump going out at about 110,000k, the air conditioner going out at 130,000, power locks going out at 120,000. As far as reliability, maybe I didn't have power locks there at the end but she took me to work every day for 6 years. I'd buy another focus, same color and year if i could find one. I am now in a 2003 vw beetle and boy do I miss my ford!
