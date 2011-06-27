2019 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews

Beauty is more than skin deep StanB , 11/12/2018 SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Rented an almost-new Flex for three weeks while my car was in the shop. It won't win a beauty contest, and it's not exactly macho, but that's pretty much where my complaints end. It handles better than a big SUV, has plenty of power in town and on the road, and is really easy to enter and exit. The third row is easily accessed and there were no complaints by the two adult passengers back there during a 30-minute trip. Seats are a little flat, but comfortable. They heat up quickly. I live in a town of Mercedes, BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches, so it was fun asking the valets to retrieve the black Flex. This is a moderately-priced all-around workhorse of a car that will handle the snow and rain as well as most of the more expensive, less comfortable, clunkier trucks and crossovers. And as far as looks go, you don't notice them when you're inside. Safety Technology Comfort Report Abuse

Great Driving, Incredidbly Bad QC Chris , 10/24/2019 Limited w/EcoBoost 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is our second Ford Flex the first was a 2012 Limited EcoBoost. The size is perfect and the power and handling are both impressive. The flex drives and handles like a much smaller vehicle. That is the good however rhe difference in interior quality from 2012 to 2019 is noticeable. The 2019 was delivered with the headliner hanging out on the edges, the interior plastic pieces don't quite fit together and the trim around the doors was wrinkled. Even the steering wheel feels cheap on the 2019 compared to the 2012. Ford may legally be able to call it leather but clearly they are pushing the definition. Its a great driving vehicle but looking at how the quality dropped from 2012-2019 on the parts you can touch or see makes me wonder about the parts I cant see. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Extremely Happy With Purchase Stephanie Goodwin , 06/04/2019 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I just leased a brand new Flex. I am a new mom with a 7 month old and my husband and I are extremely happy with the comfort of this car. It fits in our garage and fits the car seat with room to spare in the driver seat. We had a amazing experience with our dealership and the sales team. We went to Airport Marina Ford in Los Angeles, CA. I would definitely suggest this car for a new family. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Flex number 2 M. R. Hornung , 07/25/2019 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I really love the Flex. This is my second Ford Flex in a row. I just turned in my 2017 and upgraded to a 2019. This car has been reliable and convenient and that is a necessity with my 4 kids and 3 dogs. I can easily get people and equipment in and out quickly. We love road trips and the seat configuration works well for our family. The Flex's low profile height makes loading supplies and kids less strenuous. It also makes parking in parking garages and drive thru's easier than a taller SUV. Along with the ease of getting everyone from point A to point B, the Flex is also quite sharp looking. The lines are attractive and I think it's a great looking vehicle. I appreciate all that the Flex offers and I think it's an incredible value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse