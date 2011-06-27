Used 2014 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews

You've never driven a Ford like this one! dr_dan , 02/02/2014 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I needed a small car to commute into the city that was fun to drive and economical to buy & maintain. Previous cars had been Japanese or German, so this was the first American car I ever bought! The ST is remarkably different from anything I'd ever driven before. The 1.6 L turbo is powerful and well-behaved with plenty of torque anytime you need it. The steering is light, but laser-sharp and precise. This car corners like crazy, with almost no body lean, and feels like it's riding on rails. Very nice interior quality for its price range. Very intelligent design, both inside and out. But be forewarned: this car has a race-tuned suspension and may be a lot firmer than what you're used to. Report Abuse

First time ST buy ndubberly , 02/09/2014 16 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my first performance Ford I have owned, previously owning 2 large Ford Broncos in the past this is a massive downsize effort for myself. While I am used to the massive amount of space, the Fiesta provides a shocking amount of room even for my bulky size at 5'8" and 220lbs. The Recaro seats are a snug fit and I would recommend any large frame individual including those of you who frequent lifting large objects in the gym to test them out before upgrading. Performance wise I am blown away by the power this little guy has. I have taken several people out in it, and after they finish telling me how cute it is I show them the power leaving them speechless. Report Abuse

Absolute fun on four wheels wscottcross , 01/29/2014 13 of 17 people found this review helpful The Fiesta ST is one of most well balanced small cars available! The power is just right, and the handling is nothing short of amazing. There are plenty of cars with more power, but none of them handle as well as the Fiesta ST. I was driving a 2011 Fiesta SES and the handling was pretty good in that, but this car is so much better. Report Abuse

Small but a blast michael surrency , 04/21/2016 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is almost a good family car being a hatchback....put for pure joy of driving it is a 4 1/2 star ... Small fast great steering FUN in town and great in the mountains...for what you pay this thing ROCKS Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse