Used 2014 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews
You've never driven a Ford like this one!
I needed a small car to commute into the city that was fun to drive and economical to buy & maintain. Previous cars had been Japanese or German, so this was the first American car I ever bought! The ST is remarkably different from anything I'd ever driven before. The 1.6 L turbo is powerful and well-behaved with plenty of torque anytime you need it. The steering is light, but laser-sharp and precise. This car corners like crazy, with almost no body lean, and feels like it's riding on rails. Very nice interior quality for its price range. Very intelligent design, both inside and out. But be forewarned: this car has a race-tuned suspension and may be a lot firmer than what you're used to.
First time ST buy
This is my first performance Ford I have owned, previously owning 2 large Ford Broncos in the past this is a massive downsize effort for myself. While I am used to the massive amount of space, the Fiesta provides a shocking amount of room even for my bulky size at 5'8" and 220lbs. The Recaro seats are a snug fit and I would recommend any large frame individual including those of you who frequent lifting large objects in the gym to test them out before upgrading. Performance wise I am blown away by the power this little guy has. I have taken several people out in it, and after they finish telling me how cute it is I show them the power leaving them speechless.
Absolute fun on four wheels
The Fiesta ST is one of most well balanced small cars available! The power is just right, and the handling is nothing short of amazing. There are plenty of cars with more power, but none of them handle as well as the Fiesta ST. I was driving a 2011 Fiesta SES and the handling was pretty good in that, but this car is so much better.
Small but a blast
This car is almost a good family car being a hatchback....put for pure joy of driving it is a 4 1/2 star ... Small fast great steering FUN in town and great in the mountains...for what you pay this thing ROCKS
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to drive! Reliable!
Never had any major repairs, just maintenance. Fun to drive, I've had it for 6+ years. One problem, knocking noise after you turn off heater or a/c. Ever since I bought the car. Infotainment system not the best but gets the job done. Overall satisfied with my st.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Fiesta
Related Used 2014 Ford Fiesta ST info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner