Used 2012 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

RUN LIKE THE WIND Debbie , 07/21/2015 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful That's what you should do when considering this car. I bought my car brand new in July 2012. The test drive was great and I traded an SUV to get better gas mileage and to have the reliability with a new car. Well, I got the great mileage but everything else about this car has been a disappointment. In the first 2 years I had it, 3 door locks broke. They suddenly would not shut and latch - so you couldn't drive the car without the doors flying open. I had to put someone in the back seat to hold the doors shut to get it to the dealer. I had to physically hold the passenger door shut with one hand while driving to the dealer. And then they didn't have the parts. Obviously I couldn't drive it home so they did get me a rental and the door was fixed within a week. Then, the transmission started to shudder and it felt like I was popping the clutch when it's an automatic. There were times it would barely go from a stop light and you have to be careful not to pull out in front of anyone because it may go and it may not. It's not safe and I absolutely hate this car. Unfortunately I have 3 more years to pay on it and Ford's service leaves alot to be desired. Apparently the transmission has indeed a problem and I took it in last November 2014 - they first told me nothing was wrong with it and all the settings were normal. I threw a fit and told them I needed to speak with the Service Mgr. I spoke with him and he took it out for a long drive and then I got a call saying yes indeed, there is a problem with the transmission and Ford is aware of the problem but they didn't have the parts. They told me it would probably be January 2015 the parts would be in but they would contact me and let me know when they had arrived. It's now July 2015 and I still haven't received that notice. Now there is a recall with an emissions problem - I am 63 years old and have never had so many problems with a new car as I have with this Ford. I will never buy another Ford car - EVER. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

One of the worst quality cars I’ve seen Daniel , 01/15/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful My girlfriend owns this vehicle and it is plagued with problems at just 35,000 miles. There is a eather stripping coming off the windshield, door jams, window seals, etc. Interior panels falling apart on drivers and passenger side, faulty window switches, faulty transmission that ford will not replace (class action law suit against them for this), rear hatch compartment cover broke off, etc. The list goes on and on and these are all common problems which is unacceptable. The car is driven by a careful young woman, yet it’s falling apart due to the terrible quality of Ford. We are both VERY disappointed at this vehicle and I warn you, as an educated consumer, do your research, and avoid this car like the plague. Originally the vehicle was gifted while in college, but we are now looking forward to selling it because it’s so terrible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

gear whine in 5th gear ironroad99 , 12/02/2011 21 of 24 people found this review helpful Like everything about this car except transmission gear whine in 5th gear (manual transmission), like traveling on the highway so not good. Dealer says they will rebuild the transmission but I'm thinking there is too big of downside to that. Waited a long time to get a new car and a Ford so really dissapointing, will probably drive a year and trade. Report Abuse

Great car for towing behind a motorhome. Bill , 11/11/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this car because it has an automatic transmission that allows it to be simply put into neutral to be towed. No special transmission cooler required. The car is light enough so that an auxiliary breaking system is not required in most states. We didn't want to get a stick sift because of our age, this was the best option for that reason. So it's a great car to be towed. The transmission is a bit odd, it was totally rebuilt before it had 10,000 miles on it. Ford has increased the warranty on it to 100,000 miles. I currently have about 47,000 on it. One thing I was told by a Ford service rep was to stomp on the gas when the transmission starts to act up. Odd statement, but it works. We've experienced the shifting issues as many on this forum have had, this has happened when driving in town in stop and go traffic. When I can safety excellerate at full trottle, I will do that and it seems to reset the transmission. Just had it into the dealer for a recall on the transmission control module, they reprogrammed it. The module is now warranted to 150,000 miles. They also replaced the door latches, which I didn't know was a recall. I like the car, it is fun to drive, but not the most reliable. I've had many Ford products in the past, but I'm now driving a Toyota for our primary car. It's odd, but Toyota Camry and Siena are listed as more American built then Ford products. The Global economy has blurred the meaning of American made. Update: We stil have this car and it is doing well. No major problems. Update: 11/14/2018 Still have this car, it's still doing well. No Major problems. Update: 11/14/2019 Still have this car, no major problems. Trany still acts up once in awhile when doing a lot of city driving. Hard acceration still corrects it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse