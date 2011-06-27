Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,501
|$42,727
|$44,248
|Clean
|$40,712
|$41,916
|$43,402
|Average
|$39,135
|$40,293
|$41,709
|Rough
|$37,558
|$38,670
|$40,017
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,078
|$53,186
|$54,565
|Clean
|$51,088
|$52,176
|$53,521
|Average
|$49,109
|$50,155
|$51,434
|Rough
|$47,130
|$48,135
|$49,348
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,337
|$43,741
|$45,478
|Clean
|$41,533
|$42,910
|$44,608
|Average
|$39,924
|$41,248
|$42,869
|Rough
|$38,315
|$39,586
|$41,129
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,955
|$43,368
|$45,117
|Clean
|$41,158
|$42,544
|$44,254
|Average
|$39,563
|$40,897
|$42,529
|Rough
|$37,969
|$39,249
|$40,803
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,079
|$66,716
|$68,748
|Clean
|$63,843
|$65,449
|$67,433
|Average
|$61,370
|$62,914
|$64,804
|Rough
|$58,897
|$60,380
|$62,175
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,024
|$47,327
|$48,944
|Clean
|$45,149
|$46,428
|$48,008
|Average
|$43,400
|$44,630
|$46,136
|Rough
|$41,651
|$42,833
|$44,264
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,281
|$76,732
|$78,540
|Clean
|$73,851
|$75,275
|$77,038
|Average
|$70,990
|$72,360
|$74,034
|Rough
|$68,130
|$69,445
|$71,031
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,559
|$52,453
|$54,794
|Clean
|$49,599
|$51,457
|$53,746
|Average
|$47,678
|$49,465
|$51,651
|Rough
|$45,756
|$47,472
|$49,555
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,291
|$39,786
|$41,632
|Clean
|$37,564
|$39,031
|$40,836
|Average
|$36,109
|$37,519
|$39,244
|Rough
|$34,654
|$36,008
|$37,652
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,672
|$62,408
|$65,782
|Clean
|$58,539
|$61,223
|$64,524
|Average
|$56,271
|$58,852
|$62,008
|Rough
|$54,003
|$56,481
|$59,492
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,499
|$58,575
|$59,918
|Clean
|$56,406
|$57,462
|$58,773
|Average
|$54,221
|$55,237
|$56,481
|Rough
|$52,036
|$53,012
|$54,189
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,994
|$62,137
|$63,561
|Clean
|$59,835
|$60,956
|$62,345
|Average
|$57,517
|$58,596
|$59,914
|Rough
|$55,200
|$56,236
|$57,483
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,097
|$46,428
|$48,077
|Clean
|$44,240
|$45,546
|$47,157
|Average
|$42,527
|$43,782
|$45,319
|Rough
|$40,813
|$42,018
|$43,480
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,254
|$49,156
|$50,284
|Clean
|$47,337
|$48,223
|$49,322
|Average
|$45,503
|$46,355
|$47,399
|Rough
|$43,669
|$44,488
|$45,476
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,964
|$74,329
|$76,033
|Clean
|$71,577
|$72,917
|$74,579
|Average
|$68,805
|$70,094
|$71,671
|Rough
|$66,032
|$67,270
|$68,764