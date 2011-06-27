  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,501$42,727$44,248
Clean$40,712$41,916$43,402
Average$39,135$40,293$41,709
Rough$37,558$38,670$40,017
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,078$53,186$54,565
Clean$51,088$52,176$53,521
Average$49,109$50,155$51,434
Rough$47,130$48,135$49,348
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,337$43,741$45,478
Clean$41,533$42,910$44,608
Average$39,924$41,248$42,869
Rough$38,315$39,586$41,129
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,955$43,368$45,117
Clean$41,158$42,544$44,254
Average$39,563$40,897$42,529
Rough$37,969$39,249$40,803
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,079$66,716$68,748
Clean$63,843$65,449$67,433
Average$61,370$62,914$64,804
Rough$58,897$60,380$62,175
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,024$47,327$48,944
Clean$45,149$46,428$48,008
Average$43,400$44,630$46,136
Rough$41,651$42,833$44,264
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,281$76,732$78,540
Clean$73,851$75,275$77,038
Average$70,990$72,360$74,034
Rough$68,130$69,445$71,031
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,559$52,453$54,794
Clean$49,599$51,457$53,746
Average$47,678$49,465$51,651
Rough$45,756$47,472$49,555
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,291$39,786$41,632
Clean$37,564$39,031$40,836
Average$36,109$37,519$39,244
Rough$34,654$36,008$37,652
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,672$62,408$65,782
Clean$58,539$61,223$64,524
Average$56,271$58,852$62,008
Rough$54,003$56,481$59,492
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,499$58,575$59,918
Clean$56,406$57,462$58,773
Average$54,221$55,237$56,481
Rough$52,036$53,012$54,189
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,994$62,137$63,561
Clean$59,835$60,956$62,345
Average$57,517$58,596$59,914
Rough$55,200$56,236$57,483
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,097$46,428$48,077
Clean$44,240$45,546$47,157
Average$42,527$43,782$45,319
Rough$40,813$42,018$43,480
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,254$49,156$50,284
Clean$47,337$48,223$49,322
Average$45,503$46,355$47,399
Rough$43,669$44,488$45,476
Estimated values
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$72,964$74,329$76,033
Clean$71,577$72,917$74,579
Average$68,805$70,094$71,671
Rough$66,032$67,270$68,764
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $63,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $65,449 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.