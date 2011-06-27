Used 1991 Ford F-350 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Jackpot Jerry , 09/21/2008

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best full sized truck I have ever owned. Reliable, powerful and carries or tows a big load. I use it mostly as an RV. 90% of it's mileage is at or near GVWR or GCWR, but I never had a mechanical problem. I do not use it as a daily driver because it is long, wide (DRW) and mileage isn't a strong point. However, as a working truck it is super. The lariat interior (captain's chairs) is surprisingly comfortable even though it is just plastic with cloth upolstery. Lots of room up front but the folding rear seat is a bit low and narrow for adults.