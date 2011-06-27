  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Switched to Ford

cookkeyman, 10/05/2011
I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch

