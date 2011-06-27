  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

HD F250 351 5sp

roots old blue, 07/22/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

my truck has done everything i've asked of it. it is more a work truck than a road runner. 351 engine with a 5 speed manual 4wd. the air cond has never been touched. i have replaced the thermostat and rear diff and that is all. it has rust on fenders over the rear wheels.

pickup review

oiu574, 02/15/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Small transmission leak,otherwise no problems. Used primarly for trailer towing.

93 F-250

Thayer, 04/02/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for 8 years and counting and this has been a great truck, mine has the 7.3L turbo diesel w/ 190 hp@3000rpm has been a great truck.

Best damn truck

Dave, 10/21/2019
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1993 F250, regular cab, 7.3 turbo, manual trans, 4x4, manual hubs truck from my good friends dad, we've been friends since 1st grade, so I know how it's been driven and cared for. Other than an ugly old 90s Ford paint job the truck is perfect, I've driven it 10k in 7-8 years and it starts every time with no more than 2 turns even in the cold, I get barely a puff from the exhaust, and ready to go. Better fuel economy overall than my 93 Toyota pickup, built oldschool Ford truck though, ready for serious work, and rides like a truck should, rough. I always haul more than my dad's 06 dodge Cummins, and my ahole-inlaws 86 chevy c20. A few weeks back I pulled into to pump diesel, there was a tow truck driver pumping diesel with a 7.3 power stroke, he crawled all over my truck checking out what all it had on it, drooling a largely factory truck, other than a bigger turbo and airbags on the back. If a tow truck driver loves these trucks, that speaks volumes to me.

