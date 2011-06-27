Used 1993 Ford F-250 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
HD F250 351 5sp
my truck has done everything i've asked of it. it is more a work truck than a road runner. 351 engine with a 5 speed manual 4wd. the air cond has never been touched. i have replaced the thermostat and rear diff and that is all. it has rust on fenders over the rear wheels.
pickup review
Small transmission leak,otherwise no problems. Used primarly for trailer towing.
93 F-250
I have had this truck for 8 years and counting and this has been a great truck, mine has the 7.3L turbo diesel w/ 190 hp@3000rpm has been a great truck.
Best damn truck
I bought my 1993 F250, regular cab, 7.3 turbo, manual trans, 4x4, manual hubs truck from my good friends dad, we've been friends since 1st grade, so I know how it's been driven and cared for. Other than an ugly old 90s Ford paint job the truck is perfect, I've driven it 10k in 7-8 years and it starts every time with no more than 2 turns even in the cold, I get barely a puff from the exhaust, and ready to go. Better fuel economy overall than my 93 Toyota pickup, built oldschool Ford truck though, ready for serious work, and rides like a truck should, rough. I always haul more than my dad's 06 dodge Cummins, and my ahole-inlaws 86 chevy c20. A few weeks back I pulled into to pump diesel, there was a tow truck driver pumping diesel with a 7.3 power stroke, he crawled all over my truck checking out what all it had on it, drooling a largely factory truck, other than a bigger turbo and airbags on the back. If a tow truck driver loves these trucks, that speaks volumes to me.
