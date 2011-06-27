Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

doggypup , 09/16/2013

Anyone having trouble with the middle seat? It doesn't go back but sits almost straight up. Though it folds down and becomes a central console with a place for cups, when it's up, it only has one position, and that's almost straight up. Who could sit like that? I would like to remove it or be able to tilt it back. It's called a 40/20/40 seat.