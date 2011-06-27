  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Ford has the best truck and resale value .

Bronnie, 03/23/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Buy a Ford, they will do what you need done. a Great truck ,great value and great resale value.. Buy a Ford Truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Great 3 /4 tON Truck

Bronnie, 03/23/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Buy this truck if you can find one

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
