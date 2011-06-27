Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

NewFordMan , 05/18/2010

Originally a GM truck owner and switched to a Ford F250 XLT. "Love" the truck, it is everything I thought it would be. Having the 6.4 litre Diesel is superb with plenty of power and fuel mileage is very good 18.5 mpg. Having the Insync system is the best. The automatic folding/telescoping mirrors is a excellent feature. Having the 6 speed automatic transmission makes it fun to drive. It has very little road noise, very solid. Also having the tailgate step and handle makes it very easy to get into the truck bed. My truck also came with bed extender which has been very nice to use. Had a backup camera installed at the dealership was outstanding for backing up & towing my boat.