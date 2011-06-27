  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 F-250 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,891 - $10,201
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Ford Experience

NewFordMan, 05/18/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Originally a GM truck owner and switched to a Ford F250 XLT. "Love" the truck, it is everything I thought it would be. Having the 6.4 litre Diesel is superb with plenty of power and fuel mileage is very good 18.5 mpg. Having the Insync system is the best. The automatic folding/telescoping mirrors is a excellent feature. Having the 6 speed automatic transmission makes it fun to drive. It has very little road noise, very solid. Also having the tailgate step and handle makes it very easy to get into the truck bed. My truck also came with bed extender which has been very nice to use. Had a backup camera installed at the dealership was outstanding for backing up & towing my boat.

Report Abuse

Poor Man's Diesel

AJ., 07/18/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Pulls fifth wheel camper 10+ miles per gallon. Unreal power 6.8 v10 6 speed manual flat unstoppable. I love it!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles