Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Ford Tough For Sure
This is my first Ford (switched from GM). I LOVE this truck. In fact, it warrants me saying it again. I LOVE this truck. The Lariat package is fantastic. It's like driving a luxury car with a lot more HP (and less MPG). It's handled everything I've thrown at it so far. I was worried about the power of the V8, but it does everything I need of it, and then some. The only complaint I have with the truck is the very poor placement of the controls for the power rear window...it's on the dash behind the shifter. VERY annoying and inconvenient...like it was an afterthought.
Great Truck
Recently purchase this F 250 and am amazed at how quiet it is. Sometimes with manual trans., I have to look at the tach to see if it is time to shift because it is hard to hear the motor. Also amazed that at 65 mph, the motor rpm is 1500. This probably accounts for the good highway mileage - high of 18 mpg. Overall around town, the mpg is some 14 mpg. This is great mileage for a F 250. The 5.4 V-8 motor doesn't have the power of the diesel but plenty enough for the trailer pulling that I do. I'm not excited about the 18 inch wheels/tires because it makes the pickup very high and harder to get in. Overall very pleased with this pickup and I've owned a lot of Fords - this is the best one
Another Great Ford
We use the Ford Super Duties in our business. Bought 2 99's, 2 01's, 2 04's, 1 05 and 2 of the 10 models. Total mileage on all 9 is close to 900,000. I know exactly why the Super Duties outsell all others. The 6.4 diesel has disappointed me somewhat with the mileage, but it pulls like a dream. Drives, rides and handles great. Sync is the best thing to come along in years. One thing I have noticed about Fords over the years-- you just flat don't have any trouble with them.
mehappy
good truck wanted to go back to gas because wife hated diesel and traded 5th wheel for tag a long. I do not need the 5.4 any longer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner