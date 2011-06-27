Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
strong a - - Truck
This is one very srong pulling truck. nice ride,looks great,Love that turbo feel and sound. Make's almost any pulling job seem like it isnt even there. I average 17.0 mpg 65mph. 10,000 mile's on it now.
Satisfied in Utah
It was time to trade out of my 92 F250. It gave me good service for 18 Years. This new one is my third truck. If this one gives me as good of service as the previous two fords, I will be happy. This is my first diesel. I pull a 30 foot 5th wheel. Looking forward to the power of the diesel. So far I love the truck. The ride and comfort inside are great. Still learning how to use all the conveniences. The color (Red) with the chrome package is a real eye pleaser. It has most of the bells and whistles. I love the tailgate step and folding mirrors. Makes it easy to get int he garage. Was worried it would not fit but it does. I could not ask for more at this time.
2009 F250 XLT Crew Cab (6.4) automatic 4x4
Bought this truck new for pulling a 31 ft. camper and have loved every mile. Pulling power is excellent and gets decent MPG for a large crew cab. I have had the truck for 5 years and no issues. I had one recall but that was for the tires. I now have 43,000 miles on it and do not plan on getting rid of it any time soon. Did I tell you the pulling power is amazing!
fast
I get 18 in the country and 21 on the highway in my 2009 ford diesel f250.I get 14 pulling a 13000 lbs hay trailer and pulls it easy.
2009 Ford F250 Harley Davison 6.4l diese
Hi, since the first week of december I have this truck and I don't have any problems. MSRP 62k got all. I got a 29' (9000L) and you don't even realize is back. Gas mileage is 14mpg average on 6.4L diesel but is a big truck. No complains
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner