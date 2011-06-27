Estimated values
1994 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,219
|$1,476
|Clean
|$642
|$1,115
|$1,355
|Average
|$522
|$906
|$1,114
|Rough
|$401
|$697
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-150 XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,476
|Clean
|$457
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$371
|$854
|$1,114
|Rough
|$285
|$657
|$872
Estimated values
1994 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,172
|$1,476
|Clean
|$518
|$1,071
|$1,355
|Average
|$420
|$870
|$1,114
|Rough
|$323
|$669
|$872