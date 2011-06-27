Estimated values
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,253
|$6,512
|$7,833
|Clean
|$4,049
|$6,196
|$7,423
|Average
|$3,641
|$5,565
|$6,603
|Rough
|$3,232
|$4,935
|$5,783
