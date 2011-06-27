Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,048
|$19,945
|$22,323
|Clean
|$17,807
|$19,683
|$22,016
|Average
|$17,325
|$19,159
|$21,402
|Rough
|$16,844
|$18,635
|$20,788
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,898
|$15,953
|$18,511
|Clean
|$13,712
|$15,743
|$18,257
|Average
|$13,342
|$15,324
|$17,748
|Rough
|$12,971
|$14,905
|$17,239
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500L Urbana 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,907
|$19,790
|$22,149
|Clean
|$17,668
|$19,530
|$21,844
|Average
|$17,190
|$19,010
|$21,235
|Rough
|$16,712
|$18,490
|$20,626
Estimated values
2020 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,535
|$19,379
|$21,689
|Clean
|$17,301
|$19,124
|$21,390
|Average
|$16,833
|$18,615
|$20,794
|Rough
|$16,365
|$18,106
|$20,198