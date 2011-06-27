Estimated values
1998 Ford Contour LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,313
|$1,679
|Clean
|$563
|$1,153
|$1,474
|Average
|$404
|$833
|$1,064
|Rough
|$244
|$513
|$654
Estimated values
1998 Ford Contour GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,305
|$1,679
|Clean
|$542
|$1,146
|$1,474
|Average
|$388
|$828
|$1,064
|Rough
|$235
|$509
|$654
Estimated values
1998 Ford Contour SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,357
|$1,692
|Clean
|$652
|$1,191
|$1,485
|Average
|$467
|$860
|$1,072
|Rough
|$283
|$530
|$659
Estimated values
1998 Ford Contour 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,287
|$1,679
|Clean
|$498
|$1,130
|$1,474
|Average
|$357
|$816
|$1,064
|Rough
|$216
|$502
|$654