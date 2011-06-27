  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,280$5,194$5,687
Clean$3,852$4,675$5,120
Average$2,997$3,638$3,984
Rough$2,141$2,601$2,848
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,988$4,752$5,703
Clean$2,689$4,277$5,133
Average$2,092$3,329$3,995
Rough$1,495$2,380$2,856
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,152$6,404$7,617
Clean$3,737$5,764$6,857
Average$2,907$4,486$5,336
Rough$2,077$3,207$3,815
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,555$5,868$6,577
Clean$4,099$5,282$5,921
Average$3,189$4,110$4,607
Rough$2,279$2,939$3,294
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$5,046$6,079
Clean$2,819$4,542$5,472
Average$2,193$3,535$4,258
Rough$1,567$2,527$3,045
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,208$4,948$5,885
Clean$2,887$4,454$5,298
Average$2,246$3,466$4,123
Rough$1,605$2,478$2,948
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,822$4,291$5,084
Clean$2,540$3,863$4,576
Average$1,976$3,006$3,561
Rough$1,412$2,149$2,546
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,860$4,432$5,279
Clean$2,574$3,989$4,752
Average$2,002$3,104$3,698
Rough$1,431$2,220$2,644
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,639$8,900$10,120
Clean$5,975$8,011$9,110
Average$4,648$6,234$7,089
Rough$3,321$4,457$5,069
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,475$5,289$6,268
Clean$3,128$4,761$5,642
Average$2,433$3,705$4,391
Rough$1,739$2,649$3,139
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,710$3,907$4,552
Clean$2,439$3,517$4,098
Average$1,897$2,737$3,189
Rough$1,356$1,957$2,280
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,101$4,621$5,440
Clean$2,791$4,159$4,897
Average$2,171$3,237$3,811
Rough$1,552$2,314$2,725
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,657$4,064$4,822
Clean$2,391$3,658$4,341
Average$1,860$2,847$3,378
Rough$1,329$2,035$2,415
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,221$4,936$5,861
Clean$2,899$4,443$5,276
Average$2,255$3,458$4,106
Rough$1,611$2,472$2,935
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,434$5,232$6,202
Clean$3,091$4,710$5,583
Average$2,405$3,665$4,345
Rough$1,718$2,621$3,106
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$4,497$5,356
Clean$2,616$4,048$4,821
Average$2,035$3,150$3,752
Rough$1,454$2,253$2,682
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,120$4,795$5,699
Clean$2,808$4,316$5,130
Average$2,185$3,359$3,992
Rough$1,561$2,402$2,854
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,300$5,571$6,257
Clean$3,870$5,015$5,632
Average$3,011$3,903$4,383
Rough$2,151$2,790$3,134
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,120$4,795$5,699
Clean$2,808$4,316$5,130
Average$2,185$3,359$3,992
Rough$1,561$2,402$2,854
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$5,292$6,030
Clean$3,535$4,764$5,428
Average$2,750$3,707$4,224
Rough$1,965$2,651$3,020
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,151$4,035$4,514
Clean$2,836$3,632$4,063
Average$2,206$2,827$3,162
Rough$1,576$2,021$2,261
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,637$3,762$4,370
Clean$2,373$3,387$3,933
Average$1,846$2,636$3,061
Rough$1,319$1,884$2,188
FAQ

The value of a used 2002 Ford Excursion ranges from $1,495 to $5,703, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Excursion is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.