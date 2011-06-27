Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,280
|$5,194
|$5,687
|Clean
|$3,852
|$4,675
|$5,120
|Average
|$2,997
|$3,638
|$3,984
|Rough
|$2,141
|$2,601
|$2,848
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,988
|$4,752
|$5,703
|Clean
|$2,689
|$4,277
|$5,133
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,329
|$3,995
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,380
|$2,856
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,152
|$6,404
|$7,617
|Clean
|$3,737
|$5,764
|$6,857
|Average
|$2,907
|$4,486
|$5,336
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,207
|$3,815
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,555
|$5,868
|$6,577
|Clean
|$4,099
|$5,282
|$5,921
|Average
|$3,189
|$4,110
|$4,607
|Rough
|$2,279
|$2,939
|$3,294
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$5,046
|$6,079
|Clean
|$2,819
|$4,542
|$5,472
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,535
|$4,258
|Rough
|$1,567
|$2,527
|$3,045
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,948
|$5,885
|Clean
|$2,887
|$4,454
|$5,298
|Average
|$2,246
|$3,466
|$4,123
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,478
|$2,948
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,822
|$4,291
|$5,084
|Clean
|$2,540
|$3,863
|$4,576
|Average
|$1,976
|$3,006
|$3,561
|Rough
|$1,412
|$2,149
|$2,546
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,860
|$4,432
|$5,279
|Clean
|$2,574
|$3,989
|$4,752
|Average
|$2,002
|$3,104
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,220
|$2,644
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,639
|$8,900
|$10,120
|Clean
|$5,975
|$8,011
|$9,110
|Average
|$4,648
|$6,234
|$7,089
|Rough
|$3,321
|$4,457
|$5,069
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,475
|$5,289
|$6,268
|Clean
|$3,128
|$4,761
|$5,642
|Average
|$2,433
|$3,705
|$4,391
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,649
|$3,139
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,710
|$3,907
|$4,552
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,517
|$4,098
|Average
|$1,897
|$2,737
|$3,189
|Rough
|$1,356
|$1,957
|$2,280
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,101
|$4,621
|$5,440
|Clean
|$2,791
|$4,159
|$4,897
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,237
|$3,811
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,314
|$2,725
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,657
|$4,064
|$4,822
|Clean
|$2,391
|$3,658
|$4,341
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,847
|$3,378
|Rough
|$1,329
|$2,035
|$2,415
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,221
|$4,936
|$5,861
|Clean
|$2,899
|$4,443
|$5,276
|Average
|$2,255
|$3,458
|$4,106
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,472
|$2,935
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,434
|$5,232
|$6,202
|Clean
|$3,091
|$4,710
|$5,583
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,665
|$4,345
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,621
|$3,106
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,497
|$5,356
|Clean
|$2,616
|$4,048
|$4,821
|Average
|$2,035
|$3,150
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,454
|$2,253
|$2,682
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,120
|$4,795
|$5,699
|Clean
|$2,808
|$4,316
|$5,130
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,359
|$3,992
|Rough
|$1,561
|$2,402
|$2,854
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion Limited Ultimate 2WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,300
|$5,571
|$6,257
|Clean
|$3,870
|$5,015
|$5,632
|Average
|$3,011
|$3,903
|$4,383
|Rough
|$2,151
|$2,790
|$3,134
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,120
|$4,795
|$5,699
|Clean
|$2,808
|$4,316
|$5,130
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,359
|$3,992
|Rough
|$1,561
|$2,402
|$2,854
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$5,292
|$6,030
|Clean
|$3,535
|$4,764
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,750
|$3,707
|$4,224
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,651
|$3,020
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,151
|$4,035
|$4,514
|Clean
|$2,836
|$3,632
|$4,063
|Average
|$2,206
|$2,827
|$3,162
|Rough
|$1,576
|$2,021
|$2,261
Estimated values
2002 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,637
|$3,762
|$4,370
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,387
|$3,933
|Average
|$1,846
|$2,636
|$3,061
|Rough
|$1,319
|$1,884
|$2,188