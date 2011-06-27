  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Awesome truck

buddyguy, 02/28/2014
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I drive my father's 2005 f250 4x4. The truck is incredibly rugged and powerful, 4x4 kicks ass! It plows snow with ease, tows a trailer like it's not even there, and is, in my opinion, pretty fast for it's size. The ford is definitely more of a work truck, but it still takes off and sounds awesome under heavy throttle. Always fires right up as it should on those 10 degree days in NH. I can't really think of any problems we've had with it, other than some brake issues caused by sitting too much.. Overall great vehicle I love it! But just remember it ain't no Prius, she is very thirsty!

great ford

geronomo, 09/06/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

the truck preforms great under loaded and highway driving. I pull a 29 ft. 5th wheel trailer the truck handles it with great ease and doesn't lack for power on flat land or mountain driving !

Corporate Indifference

lepeter, 04/18/2005
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

We have been disappointed in the reliability of our truck. Our truck has 12,000 miles and has been in three dealerships due to major engine failures. The first was an out-of-place snap ring in a fuel injector, the second was foreign material that destroyed the oil pump gears, and the third is a major oil leak in the oil pump area. We have been surprised that two of the dealerships only had one diesel mechanic. We have been very upset that delivery of parts takes so long from Ford. We were stranded in another state and it took three days to get an oil pump for our truck. The 1-800 Ford hot line is a joke because you get no feedback or contacts. Once you buy a Ford truck all corporate contact disappears.

Lemon

Karianne, 09/06/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had a 2005 F-250 4x4 diesel that was towed out of my garage 7 weeks after buying it for electrical issues. By the beginning of 2009 it had been towed a total of about 7 times to the dealer for not starting, once was right after Ford put THEIR own batteries in it, thinking that would "fix" the issue since they believe it was the Walmart batteries that were killing the engine (even though it didn't come off the lot with Walmart batteries).

Junk iron

ROBERT, 06/29/2008
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is by far the worst vehicle I have ever owned. It has been in the shop multiple times for suspension and mechanical problems. In 26,000 miles I have done had the steering gear box, replaced shocks, center drag link, steering stabilizer, all to no avail. The truck still has many problems that 3 Ford dealerships can't fix. At speeds of 60-70 mph if I hit a bump in the road the front end shakes so violently I have almost lost control on many occasions. It is a dangerous truck. It's stiff, it's rough. I personally hate it. This is definitely my last Ford purchase

