Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

My Dream Truck Sad Johnny , 08/30/2010 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I waited years to buy my dream truck. The Ford F250 Diesel Super Duty Crew Cab. The last truck I would ever need to purchase. I just brought my truck in to the dealer, water pressure in the coolant reservoir. Service people with out looking under the hood told me what was wrong. The oil cooler and EGR cooler would need to be replaced. If not caught in time serious engine damage, head gaskets and worse $5,000 and worse. To all out there with a 6.0 diesel or thinking of buying one, consider the oil cooler a maintenance item at 50,000 miles. Have it replaced. From what I have read while learning whats wrong with my truck this is the major cause of problems on this engine. Pass it on Report Abuse

Diesel Disaster 6.0 Turbo Dave , 01/16/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Ford issued a recall for diesel emissions in late 2005, and blamed Ca Air Res Board for recall. NOT TRUE! Ford issued internal recall under state statute violation, and then recalibrated all 6.0 diesels. Performance dropped, turbos started blowing, mileage in the tank, continued issues with the EGR systems and oil leaks. THESE TRUCKS ARE TERRIBLE. I paid premium money for this truck, and am now in lemon law process and Ford is fighting me back and say nothing is wrong, but at the same time gave me 200K warranty on engine.. Yeah right. Piece of crap engine and NOT what I paid for and with this recall on problems they blame on CARB, as indicated by dealers, that is a flat out lie! Stay away! Report Abuse

Excellent truck bruce52 , 10/16/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned since new and now have 106,000 miles and still have original tires (bfg rugged trail) and brakes still look factory new. A quirk here and there but I'm looking forward to hitting 500,000 Report Abuse

Awesome truck buddyguy , 02/28/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I drive my father's 2005 f250 4x4. The truck is incredibly rugged and powerful, 4x4 kicks ass! It plows snow with ease, tows a trailer like it's not even there, and is, in my opinion, pretty fast for it's size. The ford is definitely more of a work truck, but it still takes off and sounds awesome under heavy throttle. Always fires right up as it should on those 10 degree days in NH. I can't really think of any problems we've had with it, other than some brake issues caused by sitting too much.. Overall great vehicle I love it! But just remember it ain't no Prius, she is very thirsty! Report Abuse