Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Super Duty Ron B. , 11/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a Ford Truck person with having several over the years. the problem I have with them living in SW pa. is the RUST. The wheel lips on the bed have always been a area of concern. With this 250 I park it in a garage and keep it clean but it didn't make a difference. the only option is to buy a southern bed or get rid of the truck. My next move is to move to the F-350 diesel. I presently use this truck to move a 6600 lb skid steer and with the 5.4 it is a dog on any grade. I am happy that the mech. part has given me no problems but I think a heaver truck will satisify my req. I will buy another FORD

work-horse Mark Zaluski , 07/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 7.3 Power Stroke is a work horse. Truck starts in hot or cold weather, great fuel economy for that size rig

Rough Riding Rascal Western Plainsman , 11/19/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Unloaded, this pickup rides so stiff it's uncomfortable. Gas mileage on the V-8, A/T is 14 on the road, 10 hauling an antique car on a trailer. The power is sufficient, but that's about all. Now for the good stuff: It's surprisingly good in the mud in 4WD. This is a reliable, rattle free pickup.

Spark plug blowouts Thomas , 07/23/2009 2 of 6 people found this review helpful The 5.4 Triton V-8 and the V-10 are blowing out spark plugs thru out the USA. If you google this problem you will find out there are only 3 threads for the spark plug to grip to and the heads are aluminum. Sorry no fix as a heli-coil is made of steel and it heats up ar a different temperature than aluminum, then the heli-coil also blows out. This happens on Ford super duty trucks from 1999 thru 2005, Be careful not to purchase this poorly engineered garbage. Dont believe me? Google it! ~!!