Used 2001 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Super Duty
I am a Ford Truck person with having several over the years. the problem I have with them living in SW pa. is the RUST. The wheel lips on the bed have always been a area of concern. With this 250 I park it in a garage and keep it clean but it didn't make a difference. the only option is to buy a southern bed or get rid of the truck. My next move is to move to the F-350 diesel. I presently use this truck to move a 6600 lb skid steer and with the 5.4 it is a dog on any grade. I am happy that the mech. part has given me no problems but I think a heaver truck will satisify my req. I will buy another FORD
work-horse
7.3 Power Stroke is a work horse. Truck starts in hot or cold weather, great fuel economy for that size rig
Rough Riding Rascal
Unloaded, this pickup rides so stiff it's uncomfortable. Gas mileage on the V-8, A/T is 14 on the road, 10 hauling an antique car on a trailer. The power is sufficient, but that's about all. Now for the good stuff: It's surprisingly good in the mud in 4WD. This is a reliable, rattle free pickup.
Spark plug blowouts
The 5.4 Triton V-8 and the V-10 are blowing out spark plugs thru out the USA. If you google this problem you will find out there are only 3 threads for the spark plug to grip to and the heads are aluminum. Sorry no fix as a heli-coil is made of steel and it heats up ar a different temperature than aluminum, then the heli-coil also blows out. This happens on Ford super duty trucks from 1999 thru 2005, Be careful not to purchase this poorly engineered garbage. Dont believe me? Google it! ~!!
Quality is not job 1
Other than the new transmission, transfer case, front wheel bearings, air bag parts, oxygen sensor and bad fuel mileage this is a great truck. Perofrmance wise it is great, although it does squat pretty bad with a full load on the back. I have a fisher 8' plow on the front and salt spreader on the back which the truck handles great. The fuel mileage is about 10- 11 mpg local 13 highway (with a 4:10 rear). If this truck had not given me so many reliabilty issues I would put up with the mileage but I feel Ford has failed on this one.
