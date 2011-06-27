  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 F-250 Super Duty
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,844 - $3,844
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ford F250 superduty Powerstroke

Jenn, 08/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my son's truck and I love to drive it. Its awesome, 6 speed manual transmission, 4-Wheel drive, its one Tough truck. It gets around 18 mpg. And its used for work, he is always pulling something with it. He puts that truck through a test daily. Even my brother who is a mechanic loves the truck, he said that truck has some pulling power.This truck has even pulled a Dodge backwards that had a Cummins in it.

Report Abuse

Best truck we've owned

Anonymous, 01/21/2019
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck has been reliable since we've had it, replaced coil packs, and a few blown out spark plugs; otherwise great. It pulls anything you need it to, and can do it just as well off-road. I still daily drive it, and take it anywhere.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

diesel

randy millbern, 08/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

is great truck to own very reliable

Report Abuse

Truck

1999fordguy, 05/25/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Awesome truck. Rides nice for a heavy truck. Stiff on the road. Nice for towing and awesome gas mileage for such a big truck

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles