Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Ford F250 superduty Powerstroke
This is my son's truck and I love to drive it. Its awesome, 6 speed manual transmission, 4-Wheel drive, its one Tough truck. It gets around 18 mpg. And its used for work, he is always pulling something with it. He puts that truck through a test daily. Even my brother who is a mechanic loves the truck, he said that truck has some pulling power.This truck has even pulled a Dodge backwards that had a Cummins in it.
Best truck we've owned
This truck has been reliable since we've had it, replaced coil packs, and a few blown out spark plugs; otherwise great. It pulls anything you need it to, and can do it just as well off-road. I still daily drive it, and take it anywhere.
- Performance
- Comfort
diesel
is great truck to own very reliable
Truck
Awesome truck. Rides nice for a heavy truck. Stiff on the road. Nice for towing and awesome gas mileage for such a big truck
