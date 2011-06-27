Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Jenn , 08/22/2007

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my son's truck and I love to drive it. Its awesome, 6 speed manual transmission, 4-Wheel drive, its one Tough truck. It gets around 18 mpg. And its used for work, he is always pulling something with it. He puts that truck through a test daily. Even my brother who is a mechanic loves the truck, he said that truck has some pulling power.This truck has even pulled a Dodge backwards that had a Cummins in it.