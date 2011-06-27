2019 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

J. Montague , 07/05/2019 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)

203 of 235 people found this review helpful

I will give an honest review of both Ford, and our 2019 F150 which we purchased 6 days ago with 17 miles on the odometer. The ride of these are nice, and for those looking for a Full-Size, conventional Ext. Cab from the,"Big Three" Ford is your only choice now. The truck did gives us decent mileage for what little bit we have had it, but on our way from Buffalo, NY to Pittsburgh, PA. we stopped at a rest area, and after returning we go in the truck, and it would not start, service charging system came on, and it wouldn't turn over, at all. Called Ford Roadside, it took them over 2.5hrs to send some idiot with a jumper box in a rusted out Colorado to come out, and after his jumpstart failed he started looking up How-To's on YouTube! Really Ford, that's the best person you could find? He had no luck... Mind you its 90⁰ in the hot sun, and I'm missing a MLB game because of this... Called Ford Roadside again, they said they'd tow it to the nearest dealer. Took the wrecker operator another 1.5hrs to show up, by the time we got to the dealership it was 25 minutes before they closed, the wouldn't give us a rental, they called Enterprise and they didn't have any. So they all closed up shop 15 minutes early, didn't even off us a ride to a hotel so they could look at it Friday July 5th (This was on Wednesday.) and they wave at us after they get in their cars as we're sitting on the tailgate, empty handed, 100 miles from home, no water, anything. They expected us to sit in their lot until Friday. Called AAA to have it towed to the dealer I bought it at, which is where it is currently sitting, that took am additional 2hrs of waiting, and called Corporate to complain about the situation. In all honesty a $40,000 truck shouldn't break down within the first 300 miles, that's utterly ridiculous, and when I told Ford what had happened, and how their franchisees expected us to sleep in my truck, they didn't say a word, didn't even back their product. It's really ashame how these American car makers treat their customers, after this, I don't think I will be buying another Ford, or domestic brand. If you want a truck, get a Toyota, they back their product. If you want a car or small SUV, get a Subaru, and once again, you'll find they back their products well, and both brands get REPEAT CUSTOMERS SINCE THEY BACK THEIR BRANDS!