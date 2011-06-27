  1. Home
2019 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

11 reviews
6 Days and Already Left Stranded

J. Montague, 07/05/2019
XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
203 of 235 people found this review helpful

I will give an honest review of both Ford, and our 2019 F150 which we purchased 6 days ago with 17 miles on the odometer. The ride of these are nice, and for those looking for a Full-Size, conventional Ext. Cab from the,"Big Three" Ford is your only choice now. The truck did gives us decent mileage for what little bit we have had it, but on our way from Buffalo, NY to Pittsburgh, PA. we stopped at a rest area, and after returning we go in the truck, and it would not start, service charging system came on, and it wouldn't turn over, at all. Called Ford Roadside, it took them over 2.5hrs to send some idiot with a jumper box in a rusted out Colorado to come out, and after his jumpstart failed he started looking up How-To's on YouTube! Really Ford, that's the best person you could find? He had no luck... Mind you its 90⁰ in the hot sun, and I'm missing a MLB game because of this... Called Ford Roadside again, they said they'd tow it to the nearest dealer. Took the wrecker operator another 1.5hrs to show up, by the time we got to the dealership it was 25 minutes before they closed, the wouldn't give us a rental, they called Enterprise and they didn't have any. So they all closed up shop 15 minutes early, didn't even off us a ride to a hotel so they could look at it Friday July 5th (This was on Wednesday.) and they wave at us after they get in their cars as we're sitting on the tailgate, empty handed, 100 miles from home, no water, anything. They expected us to sit in their lot until Friday. Called AAA to have it towed to the dealer I bought it at, which is where it is currently sitting, that took am additional 2hrs of waiting, and called Corporate to complain about the situation. In all honesty a $40,000 truck shouldn't break down within the first 300 miles, that's utterly ridiculous, and when I told Ford what had happened, and how their franchisees expected us to sleep in my truck, they didn't say a word, didn't even back their product. It's really ashame how these American car makers treat their customers, after this, I don't think I will be buying another Ford, or domestic brand. If you want a truck, get a Toyota, they back their product. If you want a car or small SUV, get a Subaru, and once again, you'll find they back their products well, and both brands get REPEAT CUSTOMERS SINCE THEY BACK THEIR BRANDS!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good modern version truck but doesn't compare to m

Antonio McNair , 08/24/2019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

As the title says, my new 2019, bought 6months ago is not nearly the same workhorse my 2012 was! So I got rid of it and bought a 2016 crew cab f150 xlt package with 27,000 miles on it and I am very very happy again. I had to vote no confidence in my brand new 2019. It was just too lean and modernized for a real world work truck for me. I'm sorry Ford, but the light and loose suspension, big rims/thin tires really put me off. I tried to get a heavier duty suspension and the blue heavy duty brake pads for it from Ford and they acted like it was a criminal offense and refused to help me. With that and the fact that the rims and tires were a bust I gave up and just went with something older but still pretty new. Also what is the deal with the windows going all the way down your lap? My guess is so police can see if you're on a phone, but it's definitely alittle annoying if the windows are down and you realize that your whole upper body is now exposed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Ford F-150 2019 major issue

Hilda, 08/24/2019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
19 of 24 people found this review helpful

Bought 2019 Ford F-150 had it 5 day got in to start it put key in & screen reads turn ignition off. Couldn’t start couldn’t do anything after waiting all day for roadside assistance called dealership they had to flatbed truck back to dealership. It has been there ever since. In deep sleep mode they don’t have a clue what’s wrong! Brand new truck & im left with no answers & a loaner that is way too small for me I’m looking for anyone that has either had the same issues or knows anything about this issue, because they sure don’t. I should’ve bought a Chevy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ford Trucks

Robbie Bourque, 11/16/2019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned Chevy, Dodge and Ford Trucks in my opinion Ford is the better quality. My 2004 F150 has 215,000 still running good. I went to trade it in and the dealer wouldn't give me anything for it. Now I own two Ford trucks. My 2019 rides and drives like a dream. I do enjoy some of the modern features, back up camera, great sound system, and the basic layout. I'm confident that this truck will last as long as my other one

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

6 speed or 10 speed trans f150

Aquos101, 09/12/2019
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
5 of 11 people found this review helpful

Yes you do have a choice 6 or 10 speed trans.its a 1.800 dollar extra.for 6 speed.if the dealer said you don't have a choice they lied.

Report Abuse
